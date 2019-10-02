“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Senator Sanders experienced some chest discomfort,” Jeff Weaver, a longtime adviser to Sanders, said in a statement. “Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Senator Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalized and treated for an artery blockage and is canceling his events for the coming days, a campaign official said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sanders, 78, was traveling for a gun forum in Las Vegas that other candidates were also scheduled to attend. He was to travel to California later this week. He is currently recovering in a Las Vegas hospital, the campaign said.

Weaver read the statement to staffers on a quickly assembled conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to an aide on the call. No one on the staff asked questions following his statement, which the aide said Weaver read in measured tones.

One campaign aide, referring to Sanders, told The New York Times on Wednesday morning: “He feels better than ever because that’s how people feel after they get a stent and there’s more blood flow.”

Sanders has kept up a brutal schedule on the campaign trail, typically holding multiple events in several cities a day. Over the weekend, he held several events at colleges in New Hampshire. Following his trips this week to Nevada and California, he had been expected to travel to Iowa this weekend, according to a campaign aide.

Sanders on Tuesday night visited an outdoor memorial in Las Vegas that’s dedicated to victims of the city’s 2017 mass shooting. He also hosted a grass-roots fund-raiser at the Shiraz restaurant.

Advertisement

The restaurant’s owner, Raja Majid, said in a phone interview that Sanders spoke to a crowd of about 250 people. As he began taking questions from the audience, he asked a staff member, Ari Rabin-Havt, a deputy campaign manager, for a chair, an unusual request from a candidate who typically stands or paces onstage. “Ari, can you do me a favor?” Sanders said, according to a video posted on Periscope. “Where’s Ari? Get me a chair up here for a moment. I’m going to sit down here. It’s been a long day here.”

It is unclear whether Sanders will be able to participate in the next debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Columbus, Ohio.

Sanders’ allies quickly downplayed his procedure. RoseAnn DeMoro, a former leader of a nurse’s union and longtime Sanders surrogate, said “there are numerous presidents who have had heart problems and heart problems far worse” than what Sanders underwent Wednesday, adding that a stent “can improve one’s health.”

But many Democratic voters have long expressed discomfort with nominating a candidate in their 70s, and Sanders’ heart difficulties will probably refocus attention on age as a factor in a race where the three leading candidates are in their 70s. A Pew survey in May indicated that only 3 percent of Democratic voters believed the best age range for a president to be in was in their 70s, while 47 percent of those surveyed said they preferred a president in their 50s. One of Sanders’s chief rivals, Joe Biden, who is 76, has drawn attention to his age because of his sometimes rambling discourses and uneven answers at debates.

Advertisement

Sanders, who lost to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary, has been among the leaders in the Democratic primary since he entered the race in February. He was running second to Biden in most early polls but has fallen into third in recent weeks — behind Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren — in several polls of early nominating states.

Stents are tiny metal tube-shaped cages used to widen arteries in which blood flow has become impeded. They are inserted into coronary arteries when patients are suffering from angina, pain that results from clogged vessels, or heart attacks, in which blood flow is completely blocked.

The stent is inserted into the artery after it is reopened with a balloon. It is threaded to the site of the blockage through a small incision elsewhere, often the thigh.

Stenting is common in the United States — there are at least 600,000 such procedures a year, perhaps almost 1 million. It is usually uncomplicated, and patients return home within a day or two. If the heart muscle was damaged by the blockage, then recovery may take longer.

Sanders has not yet released his medical records though he has vowed to do so. During his first presidential run, he released a letter from his doctor declaring that he was in “very good health.” The letter stated that Sanders had suffered several ailments during his life, including gout, diverticulitis, superficial skin cancers, and laryngitis from acid reflux. The letter also said Sanders had normal readings for blood pressure, pulse and blood count, and that he had no history of cardiovascular disease.