It wasn’t only the 15 guns, silencers, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and bottles of opioids that Christopher P. Hasson, 50, bought in recent months, that attracted federal attention. It was his writings and online research in support of his admitted white nationalism, some of it done from his computer at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, that sparked the search of his Silver Spring home.

The US Coast Guard lieutenant who appeared to be planning a massive attack on American politicians and journalists pleaded guilty Thursday to four federal drug and gun charges stemming from what agents found when they swarmed his Maryland apartment last February.

Then on Hasson’s home computer, investigators told a court they found e-mails with lines such as, ‘‘I am a long time White Nationalist,’’ ‘‘I fully support the idea of a white homeland,’’ and ‘‘I am dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on earth.’’

Hasson’s lawyers argued the e-mails were not sent and should not be considered as context for his cache of weapons. Prosecutors responded in case filings that similar manifestos from domestic terrorists in Pittsburgh, New Zealand, and Norway ‘‘also were unshared, private thoughts until those plans turned to action . . . [Hasson] was gong to murder many, and only the diligent work of federal law enforcement personnel prevented that from happening.’’

Hasson is an acquisitions officer for the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said Thursday he remained on active duty pending an administrative investigation, which will begin when Hasson’s criminal case is concluded. He previously served five years in the Marine Corps and two years on active duty with the Army National Guard, the government said in one of many briefs arguing for Hasson’s detention before trial.

The Coast Guard has said that Hasson’s activity on a computer at work alerted them to suspicious activity.

During Hasson’s plea hearing before US District Court Judge George Hazel in Greenbelt, prosecutors made no mention of possible terror attacks or white supremacy. But Assistant US Attorney Thomas Wisdom said the government would seek a possible life sentence at a hearing set for Jan. 31, and said an entire day would be needed for witnesses and evidence then.

Hasson did not make a statement in court Thursday other than to answer the judge’s questions.

Liz Oyer, an assistant federal public defender who is representing Hasson, said in a statement after the hearing that ‘‘Mr. Hasson was not plotting a terrorist attack or any of the abhorrent acts that the prosecution has repeatedly speculated about but never actually charged.’’