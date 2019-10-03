FORT DODGE, Iowa — A central Iowa pastor who also served as a chaplain to area first responders was robbed and beaten to death outside of his church, authorities said.

Officers sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge on Wednesday evening found the Rev. Allen Henderson lying unresponsive outside of the building, police said in a news release. Henderson was pronounced dead at a local hospital of injuries consistent with an assault.

Police later arrested Joshua Pendleton, 36, and charged him with robbery and first-degree murder. He remained jailed on Thursday, and online court records don’t list an attorney for him yet. The records do show that he was previously convicted of disorderly conduct, assaulting a jailer, and other crimes.