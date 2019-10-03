NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to use about $16 million in private funding from an education organization backed by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, and from Robin Hood, a philanthropic powerhouse favored by Wall Street executives, to help open a host of new and restructured public schools in New York City.
The schools will be part of the first significant expansion of the city’s school system under de Blasio.
The two organizations will have considerable sway over the direction of about 20 schools, which will be traditional public schools created through a competition.
The city will spend $16 million to create or reconfigure an additional 20 schools. Teams of students, educators, and community members will propose plans for the schools, and winning groups will receive grant money to execute their ideas.
Though the mayor has railed against what he considers the outsize role of private money in public education, he has only two years left to implement a major second-term education initiative that could help define his legacy on education, which he has often stated is his top priority.
The Department of Education has not introduced much new education policy over the past year, even as the city school system has become the locus of a high-stakes debate about race, class, and segregation in New York.
