NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to use about $16 million in private funding from an education organization backed by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, and from Robin Hood, a philanthropic powerhouse favored by Wall Street executives, to help open a host of new and restructured public schools in New York City.

The schools will be part of the first significant expansion of the city’s school system under de Blasio.

The two organizations will have considerable sway over the direction of about 20 schools, which will be traditional public schools created through a competition.