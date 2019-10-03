WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry is planning to step down from his post by the end of the year, according to four individuals briefed on his plans, making him one of roughly a dozen Cabinet members to leave their post during President Trump’s administration.
Perry will likely return to the private sector, one of these individuals said. All four spoke on the condition of anonymity because no formal announcement has been made.
The former Texas governor, who has touted fossil fuels but also research into alternative energy since taking office, has not enacted the same sweeping policy changes as his counterparts at the Interior Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Politico first reported Thursday night that Perry planned to leave by the end of November.
Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said in an e-mail, ‘‘While the Beltway media has breathlessly reported on rumors of Secretary Perry’s departure for months, he is still the Secretary of Energy and a proud member of President Trump’s Cabinet. One day the media will be right. Today is not that day.’’
Perry is among the longest-serving members of Trump’s Cabinet, which has had an historic level of turnover due to a combination of scandals and the president’s penchant for growing tired of officials he deems to be ineffective or disloyal. Perry has kept a low public profile during his time in the administration.
