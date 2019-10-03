While directing changes to the federal insurance program for older Americans was Thursday’s specific mission of an official visit, Trump’s broader goal was to portray himself as the defender of popular aspects of the nation’s health-care system and vilify Democrats as socialists determined to tear them down.

‘‘All of the Democrat plans would devastate our health care system,’’ Trump said during a visit to The Villages, where he signed an executive order designed to expand the private-sector version of Medicare that Republicans favor.

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — President Trump blasted his potential Democratic presidential rivals in a highly political speech here Thursday, telling a group of senior citizens that ‘‘maniac’’ Democrats would rip away their health care, decimate their retirement accounts, and prioritize undocumented immigrants over US citizens.

Advertisement

‘‘With every ounce of strength and every bit of soul, we are going to protect Medicare for you,’’ the president vowed campaign-style, seizing on the fact that health care is a central concern among voters as he seeks a second term in office.

In Trump’s first trip from Washington since Democrats intensified their impeachment inquiry last week, he visited a welcoming environment. The Villages, a massive retirement community of more than 120,000 senior citizens, has become a reliable bastion for Republican politicians looking to secure votes in one of the country’s largest swing states.

The trip offered a test of whether Trump could continue to focus on the duties of his office as he faces a growing threat. In recent days, Trump has been consumed by the impeachment inquiry, lashing out at a whistleblower who has accused him of presidential misconduct.

He has also levied treason charges against House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, who is leading a probe into Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

Advertisement

While Trump largely kept his remarks focused on health care, he veered into other areas to attack Democrats on immigration, tax policy, and their treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He also briefly talked about House Democrats’ impeachment investigation. ‘‘That’s why they do the impeachment crap, because they know they can’t beat us fairly,’’ he said. ‘‘If they won, it would be a sad, sad day for our country.’’

Trump has taken particular interest in the large Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential nomination, handicapping the race and criticizing candidates’ policy proposals such as Medicare-for-all.

On Thursday, he derided progressive Democrats’ plans to build Medicare into a universal, government-financed health system, contending that it would be too expensive and would deprive patients of choice of their own doctors.

The executive order Trump signed Thursday directs federal health officials to make changes to Medicare Advantage, the private, managed-care plans currently enrolling 22 million people — one-third of the participants in the federal insurance program for Americans who are 65 and older or have disabilities.