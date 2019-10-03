“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to travel to Florida. His request came just moments after he discussed upcoming trade talks with China and said that “if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump, already facing impeachment for pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, publicly called on China on Thursday to examine former vice president Joe Biden as well, an extraordinary request to a foreign power for help that could benefit him in next year’s election.

The president’s call for Chinese intervention means that Trump and his attorney general have solicited assistance in discrediting the president’s political opponents from Ukraine, Australia, Italy, and, according to one report, Britain. In speaking so publicly Thursday, a defiant Trump pushed back against critics who have called such requests an abuse of power, essentially arguing that there was nothing wrong with seeking foreign help.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has made no effort to hide actions or statements that critics called outrageous violations of norms and standards — but because he does them in public, they seem to stir less blowback than if they had been done behind closed doors. Among other things, he repeatedly called on his own Justice Department to investigate his Democratic foes and eventually fired his first attorney general for not protecting him from the Russia investigation.

The comments on China came as the first witness appeared on Capitol Hill to be interviewed by House investigators as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president’s request for investigations into Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, and other Democrats during a July 25 phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at the same time Trump was withholding $391 million in US aid.

Kurt Volker, who resigned last week after being named in a whistle-blower complaint that sparked the House impeachment inquiry of Trump, told House investigators on Thursday that he warned Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that Giuliani was receiving untrustworthy information from Ukrainian political figures about Biden and his son, according to two people familiar with his testimony.

Also Thursday, the Times reported that two of Trump’s top envoys to Ukraine drafted a statement for the country’s new president in August that would have committed Ukraine to pursuing investigations sought by Trump into his political rivals, three people briefed on the effort said.

The drafting of the statement marks new evidence of how Trump’s fixation with Ukraine began driving senior diplomats to bend American foreign policy to the president’s political agenda in the weeks after the July 25 call between the two leaders.

The statement was drafted by Volker and Gordon D. Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, according to the three people who have been briefed on it.

After Trump’s public comments on China on Thursday, Biden’s campaign fired back, asserting in a statement that the president was “desperately clutching for conspiracy theories that have been debunked and dismissed by independent, credible news organizations.”

“What Donald Trump just said on the South Lawn of the White House was this election’s equivalent of his infamous ‘Russia, if you’re listening’ moment from 2016 — a grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country,” Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, said in the statement.

Bedingfield was referring to a news conference during the 2016 presidential campaign when Trump on camera called on Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s e-mail servers. “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing,” he said. The investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller later determined that Russian hackers tried to do just that hours after Trump’s comments, making their first effort to break into servers used by Clinton’s personal office.

Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California and the House Intelligence Committee chairman who is leading the impeachment inquiry, said the president’s latest comments were further evidence of his betrayal of his duties.

“The president of the United States encouraging a foreign nation to interfere and help his campaign by investigating a rival is a fundamental breach of the president’s oath of office,” he told reporters.

Trump has defended his conversation with Zelensky as “perfect” even after a reconstructed transcript of the call released by the White House showed him imploring the newly inaugurated Ukrainian leader to “do us a favor” by investigating the Bidens and others shortly after Zelensky discussed his need for more US aid.

Even as he seeks investigations of Democrats by Ukraine and China, the president and Attorney General William Barr have also solicited help from Australia, Italy, and perhaps Britain to turn up information undermining the origin of Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In calling for China to investigate the Bidens, Trump referred to a business deal Hunter Biden was in that involved a fund drawing from investment from the Chinese government-owned Bank of China.

The fund was announced in late 2013 — days after Hunter Biden and one of his daughters flew to China from Japan aboard Air Force Two with the vice president, who was in the midst of a diplomatic mission to calm rising tensions in the region, warning Chinese leaders not to use fighter jets to enforce an air defense zone created by Beijing over contested waters.

Conservative author Peter Schweizer claimed that Hunter Biden used the trip to secure a deal with the Bank of China. That allegation has been echoed by Trump’s allies and by the president himself Thursday.

But a lawyer for Hunter Biden has said that he did not conduct any business related to the China investment fund on that trip, and that he was never an equity owner in the fund while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden later acquired a 10 percent interest in the entity that oversees the fund, but to date has not received any money from the arrangement, according to the lawyer.

No authorities in United States, Ukraine, or China have accused either Biden or his son of any legal wrongdoing.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.