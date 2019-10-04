In the most recent instance, on Wednesday, the department took Trump’s side in a federal lawsuit against the Manhattan district attorney. In that case, Trump has sought to block a subpoena for his tax returns — using the precedent-shattering argument that a sitting president shouldn’t be investigated by any prosecutor, for any reason, anywhere.

In at least three recent cases, the department — led by Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee — has intervened in lawsuits where Trump has personally sued those investigating him.

WASHINGTON — As President Trump tries to fight off multiple inquiries into his private finances — from state prosecutors, congressional committees and legal plaintiffs — he has gotten help from a powerful ally: the Justice Department.

The Justice Department didn’t explicitly embrace Trump’s broad arguments. But it did urge the judge in the case to take extra time to consider them, given ‘‘the weighty constitutional issues involved.’’

The Justice Department has long defended presidents when they’ve been sued. Now it is also jumping in to support Trump when he sues others — backing him up as he pushes for an expansion of presidential immunity.

‘‘The DOJ has elected to insert itself into this private lawsuit to support [Trump’s] extravagant claim’’ of presidential privilege, District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, wrote in a letter to the judge Thursday.

Vance accused the Justice Department of helping Trump avoid investigation, by playing for time: ‘‘[Trump’s] only goal in this litigation, now supported by the DOJ itself, is to obtain as much delay as possible, through litigation, stays, and appeals.’’

Some critics of Trump are hoping that the new impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats — while not connected to any of these existing suits — may help speed their path through the federal judiciary. The argument would be that, if Congress needs to know something about Trump’s private conduct, now is the time.

‘‘The clock is ticking on this presidential term,’’ said Brianne Gorod, chief counsel of the Constitutional Accountability Center, which is seeking records about Trump’s private business dealings with foreign governments. ‘‘Where the House is seeking information that is relevant to its determination whether to impeach the president, it needs that information as quickly as possible.’’

But it’s too early to tell whether that will be the case — or if, instead, the House’s focus on a separate investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will sap the urgency from these cases.

During Trump’s term, federal lawyers have defended him against three lawsuits alleging he is violating the Constitution by continuing to do business with foreign governments through his family business. Two of those lawsuits, which focus on the Constitution’s ‘‘foreign emoluments’’ clause, are still pending. Another was dismissed, but the plaintiffs are asking for a rehearing.

But, under Trump, the department has also taken on an expanded role — as legal firepower to a highly litigious president, who has carried over his longtime habit of using lawsuits to stymie his enemies.

For Trump, ‘‘the idea is to beat the system,’’ even if he can’t beat the cases, said James Zirin, a former federal prosecutor and the author of a new book called ‘‘Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits.’’ ‘‘It’ll achieve delay. . . . The wheels of justice grind very slowly.’’

Advertisement

Jay Sekulow, a private attorney for Trump, said his team consults with the Justice Department when necessary. The team Sekulow oversees has the job of advocating for the president’s personal interests. The Justice Department has an interest in preserving executive authority.

The two confer, he said, when Trump’s personal arguments intersect in some way with presidential power. He noted that, in two cases, a judge actually asked the Justice Department if it wanted to intervene.

‘‘Any discussions that would take place would be because of the institutional interests the Justice Department would have regarding legal issues we had raised, to include, [constitutional] authority, separation of powers, among other things,’’ Sekulow said. He said the consultations usually involve William Consovoy, another private attorney for Trump, and James Burnham, a deputy assistant attorney general.

‘‘The courts have asked for the views of the Justice Department, which is typical in these kinds of cases, going back to President Clinton,’’ Sekulow said.

The Justice Department declined to comment for this story.

In two other cases, the Justice Department has supported Trump as he seeks to block congressional investigations of his finances — by suing the committees investigating him, and suing the companies the committees subpoenaed for records.

One of those cases involves a House Oversight Committee subpoena to Trump’s accountants, Mazars USA, seeking his tax returns.

The other involves subpoenas to two of Trump’s banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One, seeking documents related to loans he received.

In both cases, Trump said the subpoenas are invalid because they lack a ‘‘legitimate legislative purpose’’ — that is, they’re not tied to pending legislation. The argument is that Congress should not investigate the president’s conduct; that’s a job for prosecutors.