LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s health department has announced the state’s first death associated with an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses.

The agency said Friday that it was notified Wednesday of the death of a man whose lung illness was linked to vaping. No other details were released.

Of the more than 1,000 confirmed or probable vaping-related cases in the U.S., 30 have been reported in Michigan since August.