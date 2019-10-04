WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department’s inspector general is investigating how the Treasury handled a congressional request for President Trump’s tax returns, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has refused to turn over.

The investigation is in response to a request from Representative Richard Neal, the Massachusetts Democrat who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, who has been leading congressional efforts to access Trump’s financial information. Trump is locked in a legal battle with House Democrats over the fate of his tax returns and Mnuchin, one of his closest aides, has said that the House demand is not legitimate because it lacks a true legislative purpose.