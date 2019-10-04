The prosecutor’s announcement raised questions about whether Ukraine was bowing to public and private pressure from the president of the United States, on which it has depended on for millions of dollars in aid. But it did not — by design, analysts of Kyiv’s tactics in the crisis say — answer those questions.

The development came amid an impeachment inquiry against President Trump connected to a request he made to the Ukrainian president during a July phone call asking him to investigate Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son’s work in Ukraine.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s top prosecutor said Friday he would audit several important cases previously handled by his predecessors, including a criminal case involving the owner of a natural gas company that employed a son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday that China ‘‘will not interfere in the internal affairs of the US,’’ after Trump urged Beijing to probe his political rival Joe Biden.

“[W]e trust that the American people will be able to sort out their own problems,’’ the Global Times, a party-affiliated newspaper, reported Wang as saying.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters at the White House that ‘‘China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.’’

His request for China to assist in an investigation into Biden, who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, came as Washington and Beijing prepare for trade talks next week.

‘‘I have a lot of options on China,’’ Trump said Thursday, ‘‘but if they don’t do what we want, we have tremendous power.’’

As pressure from allies of Trump mounted over the summer to start the investigation, Ukraine’s president and aides avoided any public commitment to doing so, kicking down the road any move that would signal taking sides in US politics.

Advertisement

The audit, which the general prosecutor’s office said in a statement must be completed before any decision is taken on an actual investigation, could stretch on for months, or even until the end of the US presidential election next year, analysts said.

“This could go on for a long time,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, director of the Penta analytical center. “I don’t think the prosecutor is going to be rushing with this. It’s better not to hurry.”

The prosecutor general, Ruslan Ryaboshapka, who took office in August, said he intended to review 15 cases in all, including high-profile investigations of wealthy Ukrainians — among them the owner of natural gas company Burisma Holdings, where Biden’s son Hunter served on the board until earlier this year.

Ryaboshapka said at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday that the Biden name “may be” in the cases now under review. In deciding to initiate the audit, he said, “the key words were not Biden and not Burisma.”

“The key was those proceedings which were closed or investigated by the previous leadership,” Ryaboshapka explained, but allowed, “In this large number of cases, there may be ones with these two words.”

Ukrainian officials have for months been threading a needle in discussing the case related to the elder Biden, a leading contender in next year’s presidential election. They have tried to signal to Trump and his allies that the issues will be investigated, even as they tried to telegraph to Democrats that they were not bending to Trump’s pressure.

Advertisement

At the same time, the prosecutor’s announcement signaled some attention to an issue Trump raised in the phone call in July and had repeated publicly: a Ukrainian government investigation of a case touching on a likely opponent in next year’s election.

Trump’s July phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is central to the formal House committee impeachment inquiry called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The inquiry is examining whether Trump betrayed his oath of office and the nation’s security by seeking to enlist the aid of a foreign power to tarnish a political rival.

On the call, Zelensky suggested that he would assist with an investigation of Burisma, according to White House notes of the call. The Ukrainian president said that a new prosecutor general would soon be appointed who would be “100 percent my person” and would “look into the situation.”

The Ukrainian president said his country was also almost ready to purchase anti-tank missiles, made by Raytheon, to be used to better repel armored assaults by Russian-supported fighters. Trump responded, “I’d like you to do us a favor, though.”

Trump has denied doing anything wrong, and allies of the president said that a reconstructed transcript of the call showed no quid pro quo, making the impeachment inquiry baseless. But Democrats said that Trump’s request for a favor, and the fact that he had already withheld millions in aid from Ukraine before the call, raised serious questions that must be examined.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the State Department gave initial approval to the $39.2 million sale of 150 Javelin missiles and related equipment to Ukraine. The sale of the javelins to Ukraine must still go through Congress. Ukraine has been fighting Russia for five years in eastern Ukraine since Moscow’s seizure of Crimea.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.