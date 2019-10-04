The request for records from a sitting vice president is unusual in its own right, and Pence’s office quickly signaled he would not comply. In a letter to Pence, the chairmen of three House committees wrote that they were interested in “any role you may have played” in conveying Trump’s views to Ukraine. They asked for a lengthy list of documents detailing the administration’s dealings with Ukraine, to be produced by Oct. 15.

The subpoena, signed by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is for documents and communications that are highly delicate and would typically be subject in almost any White House to claims of executive privilege. If handed over, the records could provide keys to understanding what transpired between the two countries.

House Democratic investigators widened the reach of their impeachment inquiry on Friday, subpoenaing the White House for a vast trove of documents and requesting more from Vice President Mike Pence to better understand President Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the president’s stark message to the Ukrainian president,” said the letter to Pence, signed by Representatives Adam B. Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman; Eliot L. Engel of New York, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman; and Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, the Oversight and Reform Committee chairman.

Katie Waldman, Pence’s press secretary, promptly said that “given the scope, it does not appear to be a serious request but just another attempt by the ‘Do Nothing Democrats’ to call attention to their partisan impeachment.”

How the White House, which has routinely rejected congressional demands of this kind, responds this time could significantly shape the impeachment investigation going forward. The subpoena was issued after the White House missed a Friday deadline Democrats had imposed to voluntarily comply with their requests. Under normal circumstances, the White House could claim materials referenced in both requests were privileged, using that as a defense in court.

But that will not help Trump’s case on Capitol Hill. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairmen leading the inquiry have consistently warned the White House that noncompliance with their requests will be viewed as obstruction of Congress, a potentially impeachable offense in and of itself.

For his part, Trump Friday said he will formally object to the impeachment inquiry while acknowledging that House Democrats ‘‘have the votes’’ to proceed.

The White House was expected to send a letter to Pelosi arguing that Congress cannot conduct an impeachment investigation without first having a vote to authorize it. The letter was expected to say the administration won’t cooperate with the probe without that vote.

Trump said the resolution would likely pass, but he predicted it would backfire on Democrats.

‘‘I really believe that they’re going to pay a tremendous price at the polls,’’ he said.

Lawmakers from both parties continued to try to make sense of a tranche of text messages among US diplomats and a top aide to the Ukrainian president that were released late Thursday. Those texts called into question the truthfulness of Trump’s claim there had been no quid pro quo attached to his pressing Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, his son, and other Democrats. At the time, Trump had held up $391 million in security aid earmarked for Ukraine.

Also Friday, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, one of the few Republicans critical of the conduct at the center of the impeachment inquiry, issued a statement condemning Trump’s comments a day earlier inviting China as well as Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated,” Romney said. “By all appearances, the president’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling.”

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who made several visits to Ukraine this year, said Trump directly told him not to tell the newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the US aid would be forthcoming. The Republican senator told reporters Friday in Sheboygan that he realized he ‘‘had a sales job to do’’ after Trump blocked his suggestion, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Johnson separately told The Wall Street Journal that he pressed Trump about a potential quid pro quo, and said the president flatly denied any connection over the aid and the Biden investigation.

“He said — ‘Expletive deleted — No way. I would never do that. Who told you that?” the Wisconsin senator recalled of his Aug. 31 phone call with Trump. Johnson said he learned of the possible trade-off from the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.

The actions came amid another day of fast-moving developments in the House impeachment investigation. For more than six hours, the House Intelligence Committee questioned Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who first fielded the whistle-blower complaint that has spurred the formal impeachment inquiry. Democrats hoped Atkinson’s account would boost their efforts to build a fuller narrative of what transpired between the two countries.

A Trump appointee, Atkinson set off the present saga when he notified Congress’ intelligence committees that he had received an anonymous whistle-blower complaint that he deemed to be “urgent” and credible. The acting director of national intelligence intervened initially to block Atkinson from sharing the complaint with Congress, but ultimately the Trump administration relented and allowed its public release.

In the complaint, the whistle-blower wrote that multiple government officials had provided him information that “the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

Specifically, he said Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had pressed Ukraine to conduct the investigations, potentially using the prospect of a meeting the new Ukrainian president badly wanted with Trump and withholding the security aid as leverage to secure the investigations. The White House tried to cover up aspects of the events, the complaint said.

Details of the complaint, including a July call between Trump and Zelensky, have already been verified. The texts released late Thursday also appeared to comport with elements of the complaint.

Material from the Associated Press is included in this report.