In all, the suspect killed four homeless men and severely injured a fifth in a rampage that jolted a Manhattan neighborhood with a long history of dealing with a large homeless population.

He then ran a block north and attacked two more men sleeping on a sidewalk, killing one. The second man barely staggered away with his life.

NEW YORK — The killer first struck just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a quiet spot on East Broadway in Chinatown, sneaking up on three homeless men as they slept on a sidewalk and bludgeoning them to death with a rusty, 3-foot metal bar, police said.

The Bowery, a street in lower Manhattan, has been the site of many flophouses, and the place where the attacks occurred lies just south of the Bowery Mission, one of the city’s oldest and most important aid organizations.

Steps away from the scenes of the gruesome killings, police officers spotted a 24-year-old man, also believed to be homeless, who fit the descriptions given by the survivor and other witnesses. He was holding a metal bar dripping with blood. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

“The motive appears to be, right now, just random attacks,” said Michael Baldassano, chief of Manhattan South Detectives. “No one was targeted by race, age, anything of that nature.”

A law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an open investigation, identified the suspect as Rudy Rodriguez Santos, 24, and said he had been charged in the killings. Santos was captured on surveillance video approaching some of the victims carrying the metal bar believed to have been used in the killings, the official said.

The rampage represented one of the most harrowing events in recent memory for New York City’s homeless population, which had steadily risen even as the city had maintained solid economic growth.

Advocates say it is difficult to determine the exact number of homeless people living on the city’s streets, in the subways, and in other public spaces, but it is thought to be in the thousands.

The attacks took place near Chatham Square, where the statue of Chinese scholar Lin Zexu stands on a red granite pedestal overlooking East Broadway, a street that runs along the newer part of Chinatown, and the Bowery, the edge of the old Chinatown.

But the area has been changing rapidly in recent years, as Chinatown has expanded and young professionals facing higher rents in the East Village have begun to move in.

The neighborhood where the attacks occurred is a bustling traffic hub where commuter vans and long-distance buses vie for curb space. Signs for Chinese family and village associations dot the area. But at night it becomes a place where a growing number of homeless people look for a place to grab a night’s sleep on its quiet sidewalks and park benches.

Advocates for the homeless said Saturday morning’s attacks rattled the already struggling community of homeless people who frequent Chinatown and the Bowery.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” Giselle Routhier, policy director for the Coalition for the Homeless, said. “We’re not sure what the motive was in this case, but it’s certainly very disturbing.”

Johnnie Wilcox, 62, who lives on the streets, said that violence is nearly a daily occurrence for homeless people like him.

“I’ve had guys that walk, drinking, coming out of bars, running and jumping onto my stomach,” Wilcox said. “Living on the streets is hell.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said in a statement that it will dedicate resources to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The fifth victim, who is 49 years old, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Nearly 1 in 121 of New York City’s population of 8.5 million is homeless, according to the Bowery Mission. The Coalition for the Homeless put the number of homeless people in the city’s shelter system in August at 61,674, including 14,806 families with 21,802 children.

De Blasio, a Democrat who ran on a promise of reversing the effects of income inequality, has struggled to address the problem of the rising number of homeless people and the high rate of mental illness among them.

In 2017, he called for a “blood-and-guts war strategy” to tackle the problem, including opening 90 new shelters.