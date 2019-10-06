Hynes’s remark comes as Perry becomes the latest administration official drawn into inquiries in a House impeachment probe of Trump. Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in the July 25 call to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, sparking a whistle-blower complaint and now the impeachment inquiry.

‘‘Secretary Perry absolutely supported and encouraged the president to speak to the new president of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development,’’ Perry’s Energy Department spokeswoman, Shaylyn Hynes, said in an e-mail.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry encouraged President Trump to speak to Ukraine’s president — but on energy and economic issues, Perry’s spokeswoman said Sunday, addressing Perry’s role in a telephone call that is at the center of a congressional impeachment probe for Trump.

Trump on Friday evening told House Republicans that it was Perry who had set up the July call with Ukraine, according to a person familiar with Trump’s new comments who was granted anonymity to discuss the private conference call.

But Trump did not suggest that Perry had anything to do with the pressure on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, or a US holdup in military aid to the country, the person said. Trump’s remarks on the late Friday call were first reported by Axios.

Perry, the former governor of Texas and up to now a lower-profile but active member of Trump’s Cabinet, has made repeated trips to Ukraine and met often with Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky. Perry and his agency say his involvement with Ukraine was part of US policy, predating the Trump administration, to increase US natural gas, coal, and other supplies to Eastern Europe to lessen Russia’s control of the region’s energy market.

Hynes did not immediately answer questions Sunday about whether Perry had discussed the Trump administration’s push for help investigating Trump’s Democratic rivals in his meetings with Ukraine.

But Perry told an evangelical Christian news outlet, CBN News, in an interview that aired Friday that he had never heard anyone in the administration bring up Biden or Biden’s son, who served on a board of a Ukraine natural gas business, in dealings with Ukrainian officials.

Associated Press

Anti-Muslim group plans to host gala at Mar-a-Lago

An anti-Muslim organization plans to host its annual gala at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., in November.

ACT for America claims to be the nation’s largest grass-roots national security organization, and is considered the largest anti-Muslim group in the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks such groups.

Michelle Malkin, a conservative columnist, author, and television commentator, will be the keynote speaker, according to an invitation posted on the organization’s website. Standard tickets are $1,500 per person and premium tickets, which put attendees at the head tables, are $2,500. Premium tickets are sold out, according to the website.

“I don’t think it should occur,” said Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. “It’s really a violation of the US Constitution to funnel funds from a hate group directly to the president and his business,” he said, referring to the emoluments clauses of the Constitution.

The domestic clause, also known as the anticorruption clause, establishes that the president’s salary remain constant throughout his term and ensures that he not accept any additional sum.

In 2018, Trump made $22.7 million from Mar-a-Lago, The Miami Herald reported, citing a financial disclosure form filed with the US Office of Government Ethics.

ACT for America and the White House did not respond to calls for comment Saturday.

In an e-mail Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said, without elaboration, “This event will absolutely not be taking place at Mar-a-Lago.” She did not respond to additional questions.

New York Times

Trump to hold election eve rally against La. governor

President Trump is heading to Louisiana ahead of Saturday’s election, for a last-minute rally aimed at peeling support from Governor John Bel Edwards and keeping the Democratic incumbent from a primary win.

Trump tweeted Sunday about the get-out-the-vote event, saying he’s working to elect ‘‘a great new Republican Governor!’’ He hasn’t endorsed one of the GOP candidates, Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.

The president’s event will be held Friday night in Lake Charles, in southwest Louisiana.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other, regardless of party, on the same primary ballot. Polls show Edwards well in the lead, ahead of his two main Republican challengers, within striking distance of topping 50% and reaching a primary win.

Trump’s visit follows a GOP voter rally in Kenner featuring Vice President Mike Pence.

Associated Press

Former president Jimmy Carter ‘feels fine’ after fall

Former president Jimmy Carter fell Sunday at his home in Georgia and needed some stitches above his brow, but ‘‘feels fine,’’ his spokeswoman said.

Deanna Congileo said in an e-mail that the 39th president fell Sunday in Plains and received stitches. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first US president to reach that milestone.

Congileo said Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, were eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville. The opening ceremony for the project was scheduled for Sunday evening and it runs through Friday.

Carter survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He has had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but regularly teaches Sunday School.

Meanwhile, he has continued with his humanitarian work. And he also has occasionally weighed in on politics and policy, recently expressing hopes that his Carter Center will become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts in the future, including ‘‘wars by the United States.’’

‘‘I just want to keep the whole world at peace,’’ Carter had said as he presented his annual Carter Center report last month.

‘‘We have been at war more than 226 years. We have been at peace for about 16 years’’ since the Declaration of Independence in 1776, he said, adding that every US military conflict from the Korean War onward has been a war of ‘‘choice.’’

Carter also has been accepting visits from several 2020 presidential candidates, but he has held back on endorsing any of his fellow Democrats, offering only clues to his thinking.

Associated Press