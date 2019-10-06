Everything about Barr’s visit was unusual — not least his companion and their mission: John H. Durham, a top US prosecutor whom Barr has assigned to review the origins of the Russia investigation. They were seeking evidence that might bolster a conspiracy theory long nurtured by President Trump: that some of America’s closest allies plotted with his “deep state” enemies in 2016 to try to prevent him from winning the presidency.

WASHINGTON — After a jet carrying Attorney General William Barr touched down in Rome last month, some diplomats and intelligence officials at the US Embassy were unsure why he had come. They were later surprised, two officials said, to discover that he had circumvented protocols in arranging the trip, where he met with Italian political and intelligence officials.

After the special counsel, Robert Mueller, testified to lawmakers in July that he found insufficient evidence to charge any Trump associates with conspiring with Russia, an emboldened Trump began pressing world leaders to cooperate with Barr.

Now, glimpses of the review are emerging. Barr is taking an active role, signaling that he has made it a priority and is personally overseeing it.

The trip to Italy generated criticism that Barr was doing the president’s bidding and micromanaging a supposedly independent investigation. And one of Trump’s efforts to support the review, a phone call with Ukraine’s leader, has prompted a whistleblower complaint and a formal impeachment inquiry into whether the president hijacked US diplomacy for political gain.

Barr has portrayed the review as an attempt to ferret out any abuse of power by law enforcement or intelligence officials. But it is also a politically charged effort that takes aim at the conclusions drawn by the US law enforcement and intelligence communities after years of painstaking work investigating Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Because it is stretching overseas, the review could fray diplomatic relations with close allies. And because it would help Trump’s political fortunes to undermine Mueller’s findings, the review is also testing traditional boundaries drawn to keep the powers of US law enforcement out of electoral politics.

Investigators have interviewed FBI officials about their work in 2016, examined intelligence files from around that time, and cast a wide net in setting up interviews with a foreign cast of characters who played disparate roles in the preelection drama.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. This article is based on documents and interviews with current and former US and foreign officials as well as others familiar with the Durham review.

The review already created a minor diplomatic dust-up when Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, one of the president’s closest allies in Congress, fired off a letter to leaders of Britain, Italy, and Australia on Wednesday, urging them to help “investigate the origins and extent of foreign influence in the 2016 election.”

All three countries play some role in a counternarrative pushed by the president’s supporters that the real story of election sabotage in 2016 was not the well-documented saga of Russian Internet trolls and leaked stolen e-mails, but anti-Trump elements in the intelligence and law enforcement agencies working with sympathetic foreign allies to try to block Trump’s victory.

Graham asserted without evidence in his letter that an Australian former diplomat was involved in the supposed plot. Australia’s ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, responded sharply, rejecting Graham’s description of the role of the diplomat, Alexander Downer.

The president further stoked the flames Friday, suggesting a broad foreign plot against him. “And just so you know — just so you know, I was investigated,” he told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. “I was investigated. OK? Me. Me. I was investigated. I was investigated. And they think it could have been by UK. They think it could have been by Australia. They think it could have been by Italy.”

He did not say whom he meant by “they.”

One consequence of the president’s attempts to investigate the investigators could be that some US allies might think twice before providing politically sensitive information.

“I’m gravely concerned if our Australian intelligence colleagues believe that they are sharing information with us for domestic political purposes, that trust could erode,” said Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Warner said he and his colleagues have pressed the Justice Department for information about the scope of the review but have gotten no response.

The president has handed Barr sweeping powers to conduct the review. It was not begun as a criminal investigation, though it is not clear whether that has changed. In conducting a review, Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut and a veteran prosecutor who has broken up mafia rings and investigated CIA torture, has no power to subpoena witnesses or documents and instead has the authority only to read materials the government already gathered and to request voluntary interviews from witnesses.

Typically, he would write a report at the end of his review summarizing his findings. If he finds evidence of a crime, Durham could make a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

Barr has asked Trump to help gain access to foreign officials for the inquiry, and the president has complied. Trump has called the leaders of Ukraine and Australia, and the attorney general has spoken directly to officials in Britain, Australia, and Italy, according to a Justice Department official.

Barr and Durham traveled to Italy — the attorney general’s second trip there in weeks — where a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, met a Maltese professor in the spring of 2016. During a later meeting, Papadopoulos told investigators, the professor said that Russia had politically damaging information about Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of e-mails.”

The professor, Joseph Mifsud, has effectively disappeared since the Mueller investigation revealed his discussions with Papadopoulos, and Mueller’s prosecutors suggested in a court filing that he may have served as a cutout for Russian intelligence.

Trump’s allies have asserted, without evidence, that he was actually a CIA agent working as part of an Obama administration plot to spy on the Trump campaign.

Papadopoulos served 12 days in prison last year for lying to FBI agents in the Russia investigation, and investigators said his lies hindered their ability to question Mifsud. An Italian government official confirmed that Barr and Durham traveled to Rome in part to gain more information about Mifsud.

Barr opened the Justice Department review this year after he said he did not get “satisfactory” answers when he asked why law enforcement officials opened the 2016 counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. He turned to Durham to review the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation and whether it was properly predicated.

Many of the FBI and CIA officials whom Durham is expected to try to interview have left government, including Bill Priestap, the bureau’s top counterintelligence agent during the Russia inquiry. Priestap privately told Congress last year that there was no FBI conspiracy against Trump or his campaign.

He was also asked whether he met Mifsud on an overseas trip, a suggestion that the FBI was secretly working with the professor. Priestap said no.