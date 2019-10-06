KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.