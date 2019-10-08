Officials at ACT, which makes the exam, said Tuesday that starting next September, students would be able to retake specific sections rather than the entire test, which lasts about three hours.

But as the changes were announced Tuesday, some parents, students, and tutors wondered whether they would fan the frenzy over test scores, further disadvantaging students who did not have access to coaching.

High schoolers will find it easier next year to submit a high ACT exam score as part of the competitive college admissions process.

The change would allow students to avoid getting a worse grade on a section they had scored well on earlier. Although a growing number of colleges and universities have made test scores an optional part of college applications, many high schoolers feel pressure to score highly on the ACT and SAT exams.

There are five subsections on the ACT — reading, math, science, English, and writing, which is optional — graded on a scale of 1 to 36. Scores on the four required sections are averaged into a composite score. But a student’s highest composite score may not necessarily include the highest subscores if they were achieved on a test with a lower composite score.

Starting in September, students will get a new “superscore” that combines their highest scores on the subsections from the different times they took the test. Currently, if students who have taken the test more than once want colleges to see their best subscores, they have to send in multiple test results.

“They might think, ‘Why do I have to sit through and take all these tests again if I only need to improve my math score?” said Ed Colby, an ACT spokesman. “We’re trying to save them time. We’re trying to save them money.”

Test specialists said that the changes would probably allow many students to up their game. Testing coaches now generally work with students on the entire test. Under the new rules, they would be able to serially work on one subject at a time, trying to boost a student’s score in math, before moving on to English or science, specialists said.

But the ability to tweak test results in this way could make test prep even more important than it is now, disadvantaging those who cannot afford it or are not advised to seek it out, said Sally Rubenstone, senior contributor at College Confidential, a college admissions and advice sharing online forum.

“These ‘improvements’ don’t move the admissions process any closer to the destination that I recommend, which is not eliminating tests entirely, but downgrading their importance and allowing only one — or maybe two — test sessions per student,” Rubenstone said.

“I worry that most of the high-achieving kids in my orbit will retest and retest until they can bump subsections of 33 and 34 up to 35 and 36. So standardized testing will become even more of an extracurricular activity than it already is.”

Akil Bello, a college consultant who specializes in working with under-resourced and underprivileged students, said that while being able to retake individual sections of the test sounded “lovely,” “in the world we live in, it advantages the rich, who have coaches, who have advisers, who are strategically crafting their plan to take them to college.”

Another admissions consultant, Joshua Mauro, of Signet Education Cambridge, Mass., said he thought that superscoring would primarily benefit the ACT, by inducing students to take it instead of the rival SAT, and colleges, by allowing them to publicly display better test scores.

He said that a number of schools already construct their own superscores, based on the test results that students send them, because “it improves their standing, their metrics.”

But he said that being able to retake individual subsections would be beneficial to students. Just the stress and fatigue of taking a multihour test can reduce scores, so taking just part of it would mitigate that, he said.

“In my experience, students taking individual sections do drastically better than when they sit for the full exam,” Mauro said. “I see that as a way to reduce anxiety.”

The ACT says its research shows that superscoring is more predictive of how students will perform in their college courses than other scoring methods.

The company also says that ACT scores for students who take individual section tests are consistent with those earned when they take the entire test.

“We are simply offering new ways to take the ACT, saving students time and giving them the ability to focus only on subject areas needing improvement,” the ACT said in a statement announcing the changes.

It is not clear whether colleges would evaluate applicants with the same test score differently if one acquired the score in a single sitting and one had a superscore. Some colleges already do their own superscoring, combining a student’s highest section scores across multiple test dates. But until now, the ACT had not provided an official superscore.

Students can take the test up to 12 times, though most take it only once or twice. According to the ACT, research shows that students who take the test more than once have slightly higher first-year college grades than those who take the test a single time. The organization’s theory is that those students are motivated to succeed, which translates into better academic performance.

Taking the whole test costs $52 without the optional writing section, and $68 with it. ACT officials said taking an individual section would be cheaper, but they had not yet decided on a price.