Over 18 months of confession to Texas Ranger James Holland inside the prison where he’s already serving a life sentence, the gray-haired, 79-year-old man admitted to 93 murders spanning 19 states and 35 years.

Samuel Little described his crimes in painstaking detail, sometimes smiling or laughing at the memory.

With 50 of those cases verified, the FBI said that Little, whose gruesome crimes went undetected for decades, is the most prolific serial killer in US history.

Now, investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the rest of the people he’s confessed to having strangled between 1970 and 2005. They believe all of his confessions to be credible.

On Sunday, the agency released a trove of information on five unmatched cases, including video clips of Little recounting meeting the victims and dumping their bodies. He described their appearances — ‘‘she was pretty . . . she had a beautiful body on her,’’ he said of a woman he killed in New Orleans — as well as the fields, canals, and trash heaps where he left them. He also drew portraits of their faces.

The FBI says Little targeted mostly vulnerable women. Some were sex workers or drug users. Others were transgender. Their deaths may not have attracted much attention, and authorities often cited drug overdoses, accidents, or natural causes as responsible. In some of the cases, the bodies were never found.

‘‘For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,’’ FBI crime analyst Christie Palazzolo said in a statement. ‘‘Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible.’’

Until now, Gary Ridgway was thought to be the country’s most prolific serial killer. Nicknamed the Green River Killer, he was convicted of 49 murders.

Investigators say they have not found reason to doubt Little’s claims of being responsible for 93 slayings. On top of the 50 confessions verified so far, the FBI said, there are ‘‘many more pending.’’