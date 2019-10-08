‘‘This is shaping up to be one of the most severe dry wind events we’ve seen in our territory in recent years,’’ Michael Lewis, senior vice president of PG&E Electric Operations, said in the statement. ‘‘It could take several days to fully restore power after the weather passes and safety inspections are completed.’’

The move may affect more than 600,000 customers across Northern and Central California, including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Napa, and Alameda counties, according to a statement Tuesday. The shutoff could begin early Wednesday morning, when peak winds will occur and last through midday Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch.

Bankrupt utility owner PG&E issued an unprecedented warning to cut power in almost 30 California counties as hot and windy conditions leave the state at risk of wildfires.

Advertisement

PG&E and other California utilities have been taking aggressive measures to keep equipment from sparking blazes after power lines ignited catastrophic fires in 2017 and 2018. For PG&E, the stakes are especially high. It already faces an estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities. Another major blaze sparked by its equipment could upend the company’s restructuring plans.

‘‘In Northern California, the big fire concern is when we see what we’re going to see midweek,’’ said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure area sweeping in from the north will pass to the east of the region. That’s going to drive winds off the Sierra Nevada mountains that get warmer and drier as they approach the Pacific Ocean, he said. It’s a common weather pattern this time of year, and September and October are historically the height of the state’s fire season.

PG&E’s service warning includes parts of California’s most populous areas, including Santa Clara County’s almost 2 million people and Alameda County’s 1.7 million residents, according to state data.

Advertisement

The company began proactively cutting electricity last year to head off fire risk, and this would be the biggest to date based on the number of counties potentially affected.

A fire watch may eventually encompass as many as 39 counties, and the watch is likely to be upgraded to a red flag warning, said Scott McLean of the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

‘‘A watch means it’s basically knocking on your door,’’ he said. ‘‘A red flag means you better be prepared.’’