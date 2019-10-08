“It’s sexual orientation — it’s not sex,” Alito said at another point during the arguments, underscoring that Congress and the American public have long understood these forms of discrimination to be distinct. Discriminating against someone because they are a man or a woman, he said, is not the same as discriminating against someone for being gay or lesbian.

Justice Samuel Alito, who expressed the most outward doubts of any of the justices, suggested that it would be absurd to conclude that when Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it intended to protect gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender people. “You’re trying to change the meaning of what Congress understood sex to mean,” he told the lawyer, Pamela Karlan.

WASHINGTON — Several justices from the Supreme Court’s conservative majority directed skeptical questions at a lawyer who argued Tuesday that the landmark civil rights law banning discrimination on the basis of sex also applies to sexual orientation.

The cases before the justices Tuesday are expected to provide the first indication of how the court will approach gay rights since two appointees of President Trump, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, joined the bench. Many expect the court to take a less expansive view since the retirement last year of Justice Anthony Kennedy, its swing justice and the author of all four of the major decisions protecting gay men and lesbians, including the 2015 ruling that established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

Karlan made the argument that the text of the law clearly protects people fired for their sexual orientation because one’s sex and the inevitable sex stereotypes that stem from it are at the root of the harm.

“When a man is discriminated against for being gay, he is discriminated against for not conforming to an expectation about how men should behave,” she said, adding that the same was true of women who are attracted to women.

Advertisement

Karlan gave the example of a hypothetical marriage to a man she called Bill that appeared to leave all the justices at a loss for words at one point during her 30 minutes of arguments. “When you fire the male employee who married Bill and you give the female employee who married Bill a couple of days off so she can celebrate this joyous event,” Karlan said, that is sex discrimination.

As the justices all sat silent for a moment, Karlan interjected that they must not have any further questions for her. Chief Justice John Roberts assured her that this was not the case. Roberts seemed cautious about the prospect that the court would be extending new legal protections by expanding the definition of sex as it was written into the law. “How do we address that?” he asked.

Karlan’s reliance on hypothetical situations seemed to irritate Gorsuch, who said she was not helping her case by pointing to “absurd examples.”

Alito noted that Congress had had the opportunity to write sexual orientation into the country’s nondiscrimination statutes but had repeatedly failed to do so. In fact, he added, such legislation is stalled in Congress now.

The lawyer who argued on behalf of the employers, Jeffrey M. Harris, opened his argument by noting that if Congress had meant to cover LGBT people, there would have been no need for states to address the question in their own laws, which some two dozen have done. “Sex and sexual orientation are distinct and independent characteristics,” he said. “That’s just as true today as it was in 1964.”

Advertisement

The court considered three cases Tuesday. The first, which Karlan argued, stems from a pair of lawsuits from gay men who say they were fired because of their sexual orientation.

The second is based on a suit from a transgender woman who said her employer fired her when she said announced that she would embrace her gender identity at work.