A new analysis released by US News and World Report seeks to answer just that. The publication posted a list of the best places to retire in 2020 — and the re-occurring theme seems to be “warm weather destinations.”

But one question might still remain: Where should you spend your golden years?

So you’ve given your job notice, and are ready to start collecting those 401k and Social Security checks.

Red Sox fans might be happy with the top spot: Fort Myers, Fla., which is where fans of the Boston team (and baseball in general) flock early in the year to catch spring training sessions and games. (Nearby Naples, with its upscale downtown and pristine beaches, also tends to be a popular vacation spot among New Englanders and “snowbirds.”)

“Up from No. 2 last year, Fort Myers, Florida, tops the list due to increases in desirability, health care quality, job market strength and happiness,” a statement from US News said.

In fact, much of the top of the list belongs to Florida communities, with Sarasota jumping to No. 2 from No. 3 last year — “due to increases in desirability, health care and job market scores, despite falling in the areas of happiness and housing affordability” — and Port St. Lucie (No. 5), Jacksonville (No. 6), Miami (No. 14), and Lakeland (No. 15) all making an appearance in the top 15.

Boston clocked in at a fairly abysmal 40th place. However, one New England city was fairly high up on the list: Manchester, N.H., a historic mill town that is going through a renaissance.

Manchester, of course, is no stranger to floating to the top of “best of” lists. Conde Nast magazine in 2014 named it the “#9 Most Underrated City for Millennials;” the Wall Street Journal referred to it as one of the “New Silicon Cities” in 2016; and Men’s Health listed it as the “#2 Most Coffee Obsessed City in the US.”

“Manchester is on a really positive trajectory,” Michael Skelton, president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, told the Globe in 2017. “There are a lot of jobs available right now, and we have a relatively low cost of living compared to Boston and other cities, so it’s very appealing.”

According to US News, Manchester’s median home price is just $234,097 — a little over half of Boston’s $423,450 — and the average annual salary is $52,640.

***

Top 3 places to retire in 2020, according to US News:

1. Fort Myers, Fla.

2. Sarasota, Fla.

3. Lancaster, Pa.

***

Other spots on the top 10 include Asheville, N.C. (No. 4), Winston-Salem, N.C. (No. 7), Nashville, Tenn. (No. 8), Grand Rapids, Mich. (No. 9), and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (No. 10).

The list is based on a methodology that factored in happiness, housing affordability, health care quality, desirability, retiree taxes, and job market ratings.

Those measures were weighted based on a public survey of individuals across the US who are nearing retirement (ages 45-59) and those who are of retirement age (60 or older) to find out what matters most when considering where to retire, according to US News.

“Deciding where to retire is an important part of your life plan,” said Emily Brandon, senior editor for retirement at US News. “When considering potential retirement spots, you should look for an affordable cost of living, proximity to health care services and a strong economy, especially if you plan to work part-time.”

Survey respondents said happiness and housing affordability were their most important criteria when selecting a retirement spot.

Data sources included the US Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as the US News rankings of the best hospitals, the statement said.

Previous Globe coverage from correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright was used in this report.