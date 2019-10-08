The ensuing battle has infuriated the Trump team, which is accusing Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of trying to block Trump’s visit.

Minneapolis officials told the Target Center it would be responsible for the $530,000 the city says it will need to beef up security. The arena then passed the bill along to the Trump campaign and said the campaign would have to pay it, or it could not use the arena.

WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign threatened to sue a Minneapolis arena for passing along a half-million-dollar security bill from the city to cover costs of the president’s political rally there on Thursday.

Trump slammed Frey in a tweet Tuesday, calling him a ‘‘lightweight.’’ Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, accused Frey of ‘‘abusing his power.’’

The campaign’s legal team sent the Target Center’s parent, AEG Management, a letter Monday declaring that refusing to allow Trump to hold his event there would be a breach of contract. The letter said the campaign ‘‘will aggressively pursue all remedies available.”

In a statement, Parscale accused Frey of extortion by ‘‘conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security in an effort to block a scheduled Keep America Great rally.’’

‘‘The radical Mayor of Minneapolis, @Jacob_Frey,is abusing his power in an attempt to block the President’s supporters from seeing him speak on Thursday,’’ Parscale tweeted Tuesday. ‘‘We refuse to be bullied by a left-winger resister & won’t let him stifle the speech of @realDonaldTrump or his supporters!’’

Trump retweeted his campaign manager and wrote: ‘‘The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters. 72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and Omar! Make America Great Again!’’

Frey, an outspoken critic of Trump, responded to the president’s tweet: ‘‘Yawn . . . to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors,’’ Frey tweeted back.

After Trump announced his visit, Frey said while there was ‘‘no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis.’’ — WASHINGTON POST

Televangelist: Trump risks losing ‘mandate of heaven’

WASHINGTON — Televangelist Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, is the latest of President Trump’s supporters to decry the decision to abandon the Kurdish allies in Syria as Turkish forces approach.

‘‘I believe . . . the president of the United States is in danger of losing the mandate of heaven if he permits this to happen,’’ Robertson said Monday on his CBN show, ‘‘The 700 Club.’’

In his unusually fiery criticism, Robertson said he was ‘‘appalled’’ by the president’s decision, implying it was a betrayal to Kurdish allies. He went on to invoke the Armenian genocide, in which the Turkish government killed thousands of Armenian Christians amid World War I, and the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, assassinated last year in a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

‘‘The president, who allowed Khashoggi to be cut into pieces, without any repercussions whatsoever, is now allowing the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks,’’ Robertson said. He also criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — with whom Trump has friendly rapport — as a ‘‘thug’’ and a ‘‘dictator.’’

‘‘Now our government is saying you have a free hand to go into Syria, take out the democratic forces and take out the Kurds,’’ Robertson said. — WASHINGTON POST

After heart attack, Sanders will slow pace of campaign

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Senator Bernie Sanders, a week after suffering a heart attack in Las Vegas, said Tuesday that he planned to slow his pace on the campaign trail and acknowledged that voters are likely to consider his health when deciding whether to vote for him.

Speaking to reporters outside his home following a visit to a cardiologist, Sanders gave no indication he was planning to drop out of the race and said he’d continue to campaign actively.

“We were doing, you know, in some cases five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people,” Sanders said. “I don’t think I’m going to do that.”

“I think we’re going to change the nature of the campaign a bit,” he added. “Make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.”

Asked to clarify, he replied: “Probably not doing four rallies a day.”

“Everything that happens everyday weighs on how people feel about you,” he said. “And my own view is that — and I think it’s the voters’ view — you look at the totality of who a candidate is.” — NEW YORK TIMES