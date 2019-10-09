A counterterrorism analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency has been charged with leaking top-secret details about foreign countries’ weapons systems to two journalists, including a reporter with whom he was apparently romantically involved, federal authorities said Wednesday.
Henry Frese, 30, of Alexandria, Va., ‘‘was caught red-handed disclosing sensitive national security information,’’ the Justice Department said.
His motive apparently was to advance the career of the female reporter with whom he had a relationship, the FBI said. Frese allegedly passed additional top secret information to one of the woman’s colleagues at ‘‘an affiliated but different news outlet.’’
Frese, who had a high-level security clearance, was arrested Wednesday morning.
