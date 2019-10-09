NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked with NBC at the Sochi Olympics claims she was raped by former anchor Matt Lauer at a hotel there, an encounter the former ‘‘Today’’ show host says was consensual.

Brooke Nevils makes her claim in Ronan Farrow’s book, ‘‘Catch and Kill,’’ a copy of which was obtained by Variety. Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 for what it called inappropriate sexual conduct.

Nevils says Lauer forced himself upon her after a night of drinking. She said she had not consented to the sexual act, which she called ‘‘excruciatingly painful.’’