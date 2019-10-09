Minneapolis officials told the Target Center, where President Trump is slated to appear Thursday night, that it would be responsible for the $530,000 the city says it will need to beef up security for the visit. The Target Center planned to pass that bill along to the Trump campaign and said the campaign would have to pay if it wanted to use the arena.

After the Trump campaign threatened to sue a Minneapolis arena for passing along a half-million-dollar security bill from the city to cover costs of the president’s political rally there later this week, the venue withdrew the request, according to Trump’s campaign manager.

Advertisement

But after a day of angry tweets from the president, mostly directly at the Democratic Minneapolis mayor, the Trump campaign announced Tuesday evening that the arena will not be canceling the contract and that the campaign will not be paying any additional fees.

‘‘The arena in Minneapolis has been fully approved,’’ campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote in an e-mail to supporters. ‘‘The Target Center has backed off cancelling the contract, which means President Trump’s Keep America Great rally will go on as scheduled. Consistent with our original agreement with the venue, the Trump campaign has not agreed to pay any additional funds.’’

It was not immediately clear whether the Target Center or the city will absorb the costs.

The battle over the security fees infuriated the Trump team, which accused Mayor Jacob Frey of trying to block Trump’s visit.

Trump criticized Frey in a series of tweets Tuesday, calling him a ‘‘lightweight.’’ Parscale accused Frey of ‘‘abusing his power.’’

Frey, reached by phone Tuesday night, said that his effort to recoup public safety costs is not political and that he wants the city to be reimbursed.

‘‘What I’m doing is watching out for our taxpayers, something our president should be doing too,’’ Frey said. ‘‘It’s not extortion to ask someone to pay their bills, even when that person really hates paying their bills.’’

Advertisement

Trump’s campaign committee has not paid at least 10 cities for the public safety costs of hosting the president, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

Nearly three hours after Trump first tweeted on the subject, he went after the Minneapolis mayor again. He typed out another tweet attacking the mayor several hours after that.

The president is also irked by a rule change banning law enforcement officers from wearing their uniforms to political events. Instead, Trump-supporting police officers are planning to wear bright red shirts that say: ‘‘Cops for Trump.’’

‘‘Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech. Probably illegal!’’ Trump tweeted. ‘‘I stand strongly & proudly with the great Police Officers and Law Enforcement of Minneapolis and the Great State of Minnesota! See you Thursday Night!’’

‘‘It’s certainly an interesting way to wake up in the morning,’’ Frey said, of being on the receiving end of Trump’s tweets. ‘‘It’s just surprising that the president of the United States takes so much time to spout that kind of garbage online. It’s not what I spend my time doing.’’

Washington Post

New executive orders would curb ‘stealth regulation’

Trump was expected to sign a pair of executive orders on Wednesday that would limit the use of memos, letters, and other guidance that federal agencies use to help individuals and companies comply with regulations, a person briefed on the plans said.

Advertisement

Conservatives and business groups have long complained that the agencies use the process to establish ‘‘stealth regulation’’ that circumvents Congress and avoids public scrutiny. Unlike formal government rules the interpretations are issued without the typical notice and comment period required by law.

‘‘Americans deserve to have their side of the story properly considered by the government and not punished by rogue agencies who use fear and costly court cases to force Americans into following their directives,’’ the White House said in talking points on the executive orders distributed to supporters on Tuesday.

Under the Obama administration, agencies broadened existing laws and regulations through interpretations that were then issued in blogs, letters, memos, and brochures.

Trump has made deregulation a cornerstone of his presidency, and the executive orders are intended to protect small businesses from agencies who use it as an ‘‘off-the-book way around the regular rule-making process,’’ the White House said in the talking points.

According to the talking points, one executive order would require agencies to seek public input on certain guidance while a second executive order seeks to prohibit ‘‘secret or unlawful bureaucratic interpretations of rules’’ as well as ‘‘unfair or unexpected penalties from agencies.’’

Among the examples given in the talking points was a 2015 blog post from the Department of Labor that declared many independent contractors should be classified as employees, which the White House said would have increased costs for thousands of small businesses.

Another example cited involved the Army Corps of Engineers deeming permafrost in Alaska to be subject to the Clean Water Act thereby prohibiting the expansion of a pipe fabrication business that provided services to the North Slope Oil Fields.

Advertisement

Other past agency rules have included a 2013 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau guidance meant to discourage discriminatory automobile lending practices, and a US Forest Service document issued during the waning days of the Obama administration restricting access to timber, mining, and other activities in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.

bloomberg news