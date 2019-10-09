Working moms are never really off the clock — even for live newscasts.
NBC reporter Courtney Kube found that out the hard way Wednesday as she was delivering a breaking news report on the situation in Syria and Turkey.
As Kube spoke about the Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria that came on the heels of President Trump pulling US troops out, a young boy could be seen wandering into the camera shot.
He then appeared at Kube’s elbow, reaching up for her while saying, “Mommy,” as she struggled to finish her sentence.
“Excuse me — my kids are here,” she explained, reaching down for him. “Live television!”
Advertisement
NBC then showed a map of the affected area while she (presumably) deposited him off camera — and continued with the newscast.
MSNBC pinned the video to the top of its Twitter feed Wednesday, along with the caption: “Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you’re reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms”
Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms pic.twitter.com/PGUrbtQtT6— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2019
The incident led others to reminisce about the times their kids, too, had wandered into a camera shot — including the professor interviewed by BBC whose daughter was in a “hippity-hoppity mood” — and let Kube know that such interruptions were OK to the viewers.
I completely understand your feeling @ckubeNBC. https://t.co/YDuwPQnbec— Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) October 9, 2019
Welcome to the club.— Mark Tully (@MarkTully20) October 9, 2019
(Reposting with the correct Robert Kelly.@Robert_E_Kelly) pic.twitter.com/RjeKqEdRFz
Kudos to the savvy producer in the control room who thought, "uh...now's probably a good time to run a graphic for a few seconds."— Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 9, 2019
OMG 😍😍😂— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 9, 2019
@ckubeNBC showing the world how #workingmoms make it happen! #MSNBCMoms— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 9, 2019