DALLAS — After days of feverish speculation, authorities said the killing of a witness who testified at the recent murder trial of a Dallas police officer had nothing to do with the closely watched case and instead resulted from a drug deal gone bad.

Authorities searched Wednesday for a third Louisiana man who is suspected in last Friday’s killing of Joshua Brown, which happened just two days after a jury sentenced former officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her upstairs neighbor Botham Jean.

Police said Tuesday that Brown was killed at a Dallas apartment complex during a drug sale gone awry and that it had nothing to do with his involvement in the Guyger case.