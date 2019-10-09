DALLAS — After days of feverish speculation, authorities said the killing of a witness who testified at the recent murder trial of a Dallas police officer had nothing to do with the closely watched case and instead resulted from a drug deal gone bad.
Authorities searched Wednesday for a third Louisiana man who is suspected in last Friday’s killing of Joshua Brown, which happened just two days after a jury sentenced former officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her upstairs neighbor Botham Jean.
Police said Tuesday that Brown was killed at a Dallas apartment complex during a drug sale gone awry and that it had nothing to do with his involvement in the Guyger case.
According to police, the three suspects are from the central Louisiana city of Alexandria and one of them, 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, was arrested by federal deputy marshals Tuesday night. Mitchell’s nephew, 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell, remained in critical condition at a Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound that police say he blamed on Brown.
The third suspect, Thaddeous Green, 22, remained at large.
Investigators believe the three were in Dallas to buy drugs from Brown, Assistant Chief Avery Moore said Tuesday. He said Jacquerious Mitchell told police that Brown shot him in the chest after Green and Brown began fighting during the drug deal, and that Green then shot Brown twice.
Authorities confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges, and more than $4,000 in cash during a search of Brown’s home.
associated press