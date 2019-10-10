The four-count indictment came as Trump continued to defend his pressure campaign, in which Giuliani figured prominently, to get Ukraine’s government to open investigations that could benefit him politically. Their effort is already the subject of an impeachment inquiry, and the new indictments suggest the first criminal implications of the shadow foreign policy being pushed by Giuliani on behalf of the president.

The FBI arrested the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who are also important witnesses in the House’s impeachment inquiry, as they were trying to board a flight to Frankfurt with one-way tickets on Wednesday night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Two associates of the president’s private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who helped fund efforts to investigate one of President Trump’s political rivals, were charged with violating campaign finance laws in a new criminal case that touched on their work in Ukraine and alleged financial ties to Russia.

“This investigation is about corrupt behavior — deliberate lawbreaking,” said William F. Sweeney Jr., the top agent in the FBI’s New York office.

The indictment connected Parnas and Fruman to an effort to remove the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, from her post. Yovanovitch was recalled last spring after coming under criticism from many allies of Trump. House Democrats are looking into whether her removal was linked to Trump’s efforts to gain politically helpful information in Ukraine.

According to the indictment released on Thursday, Parnas and Fruman, who previously drew the attention of the Federal Election Commission for donating $325,000 to a pro-Trump super PAC last year, donated money to and pledged to raise additional funds in 2018 for a member of Congress who, while not named in the indictment, is identified in campaign finance filings as Representative Pete Sessions, Republican of Texas.

Parnas then asked Sessions for his help in pressing the Trump administration to remove Yovanovitch.

The indictment said Parnas acted, “at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian government officials.” The indictment named no Ukrainian officials, but Yovanovitch’s main critic in the Ukrainian government was Yuriy Lutsenko, then the nation’s prosecutor general.

“They sought political influence not only to advance their own financial interests but to advance the political interests of at least one foreign official — a Ukrainian government official who sought the dismissal of the US ambassador to Ukraine,” Geoffrey S. Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said at a news conference announcing the charges.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections — and protecting our elections from unlawful foreign influence — are core functions of our campaign finance laws,” he said.

Parnas and Fruman illegally funneled money through a company they set up to mask themselves as its sources, then gave the money to the pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, the indictment said.

Prosecutors said Parnas and Fruman, along with two other men indicted on Thursday, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, also funneled money with ties to Russia to state and federal candidates in exchange for potential influence, according to court papers. The men wanted to set up a recreational marijuana business in Nevada and other states and were seeking political help to get access to the necessary licenses.

A federal judge in Alexandria, Va., set bail Thursday for Parnas and Fruman at $1 million each. Prosecutors argued that they were flight risks.

Dressed in T-shirts, Fruman and Parnas were represented by two lawyers who defended Paul Manafort, Trump’s onetime campaign chairman who was convicted of financial fraud in the same courthouse last year. The lawyers, Kevin M. Downing and Thomas Zehnle, said they were only representing the men for the hearing; neither has hired a lawyer, they said.

Both men face four felony charges. Three counts each carry a maximum penalty of five years each, while the fourth charge caries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Correia was still at large but expected to turn himself in, according to a law enforcement official.

Kukushkin appeared briefly in federal court in San Francisco, where the government argued that he is a flight risk who should not be granted bail, citing his connections to overseas wealth, his multiple properties in the San Francisco Bay Area and his refusal to turn over his Ukrainian passport. His lawyer, Alan Dressler, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just hours after the indictment was unsealed, House impeachment investigators doubled down on their own efforts to speak to Parnas and Fruman, issuing subpoenas compelling them to answer questions about their work with Giuliani in Ukraine.

The subpoenas, which instruct them to appear on Wednesday, makes no mention of the federal indictment, which may complicate their ability or willingness to cooperate with the impeachment investigation. Facing criminal charges for work that appears to have at least some connection to the subject of the impeachment inquiry, they may choose to assert Fifth Amendment rights.

Attorney General William P. Barr visited the US attorney’s office in Manhattan on Thursday morning as part of a scheduled trip to see prosecutors in New York this week. He was briefed on the campaign finance case throughout the year and was notified of the charges and arrests ahead of time, a Justice Department official said.

Parnas and Fruman aided Giuliani’s efforts to gin up investigations in Ukraine into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, among other potentially politically beneficial investigations for Trump.

Trump spoke by phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on July 25 and pressed for help from Ukraine in looking into the Bidens and the origins of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. House Democrats and an anonymous whistle-blower have said this was an abuse of his office for personal gain.

Parnas and Fruman have acted as emissaries in Ukraine for Giuliani as he has sought to uncover information about, and encourage investigations into, Trump’s rivals, including Biden.