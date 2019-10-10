Representative Nita M. Lowey, the first woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee, unexpectedly announced Thursday that she would not seek reelection in 2020.

Lowey, a New York Democrat who was first elected in 1988, is a staunch ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she played a key role in the budget negotiations that helped end the country’s longest government shutdown earlier this year. She represents the northern suburbs of New York City, including Westchester and Rockland counties.

When Lowey, 82, arrived in Congress, she had few other female colleagues. She was consistently regarded as a trailblazer, from her stint as the first woman to lead the campaign arm for House Democrats, to her ascent this year to chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee.