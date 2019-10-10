Representative Nita M. Lowey, the first woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee, unexpectedly announced Thursday that she would not seek reelection in 2020.
Lowey, a New York Democrat who was first elected in 1988, is a staunch ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she played a key role in the budget negotiations that helped end the country’s longest government shutdown earlier this year. She represents the northern suburbs of New York City, including Westchester and Rockland counties.
When Lowey, 82, arrived in Congress, she had few other female colleagues. She was consistently regarded as a trailblazer, from her stint as the first woman to lead the campaign arm for House Democrats, to her ascent this year to chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee.
Advertisement
But she was also among a group of powerful, long-serving New York House members who had drawn energetic primary challengers for next year. Mondaire Jones, a 32-year-old Harvard Law graduate who had worked in the Justice Department under former president Barack Obama, raised more than $218,000 last quarter for his primary challenge to Lowey, arguing that the district needed a more energetic representative.
Lowey’s announcement set off a wave of speculation about other potential contenders, including Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Last year, when asked if she envisioned running for elected office, Chelsea Clinton told The Journal News, which covers the Hudson Valley, that “if someone were to step down or retire,” she would “have to think if it’s the right choice for me.”
She did not mention any particular office, although she is clearly familiar with Lowey’s district: Her parents’ house in Chappaqua, New York, is in the district.
NEW YORK TIMES