VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a New York City bishop who was accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in the 1980s, the Vatican said Thursday.

Auxiliary Bishop John Jenik denied the allegation when it was first brought to the New York City archdiocese last year. He nevertheless stopped public ministry and moved out of his Bronx parish.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said the archdiocese’s lay review board had found the allegation to be ‘‘credible and substantiated,’’ and he turned the case over to the Holy See for further investigation, since only the pope can decide a bishop’s fate.