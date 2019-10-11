WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.

Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

Trump says on Twitter that McAleenan has done an outstanding job and border crossings are down.