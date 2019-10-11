The Trump administration had proposed that immigrants be disqualified from getting legal US residency if they were likely to become a burden on public welfare programs.

US District Judge George Daniels’s ruling Friday prevents the policy from taking effect Oct. 15 while advocates for immigrants and the administration continue to battle in court over the legality of the president’s proposed plan.

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York temporarily blocked President Trump’s plan to deny green cards to many immigrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, and other government benefits.

In his ruling, Daniels said allowing the policy to go into effect now would have a significant impact on ‘‘law-abiding residents who have come to this country to seek a better life.’’

Advertisement

Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in California also blocked the policy from taking effect, but that order was more geographically limited to states involved in the case: California, Oregon, Maine, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.

The US Justice Department, which was defending the administration’s policy in court, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

The lawsuit in New York is one of several legal challenges nationwide to one of Trump’s most aggressive steps to cut legal immigration.

Immigration advocates say the rule changes are discriminatory because they would deny legal residency and visas to immigrants who don’t have money.

The Trump administration has said the rules would ensure that immigrants who are granted residency are self-sufficient.

Federal law already requires immigrants seeking to become permanent US residents to prove they will not be a burden on the country — a ‘‘public charge,’’ in legal terms —but the new rules detail a broader range of programs that could disqualify applicants.

The policy is central to Trump’s longtime goal to slash legal immigration and gear it more for people with employment skills instead of toward family members. Those ideas were part of his pitch for an overhaul of immigration laws during his first year but negotiations faltered in Congress.

Advertisement

On average, 544,000 people apply for green cards every year, with about 382,000 falling into categories that would be subject to the new review, according to the government. Guidelines in use since 1999 refer to a ‘‘public charge’’ as someone primarily dependent on cash assistance, income maintenance, or government support.