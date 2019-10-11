A fire tore through Southern California Friday, forcing mandatory evacuations for more than 100,000 people and setting dozens of homes ablaze, just as power was being restored to hundreds of thousands of Northern Californians.

The Saddleridge fire was burning more than 4,700 acres in northwest Los Angeles as of Friday morning and was zero percent contained, Ralph Terrazas, the city’s fire chief, said. Strong winds were pushing the fire north toward Santa Clarita, and Terrazas said the blaze was growing by 800 acres an hour.

More than 23,000 homes lay in the mandatory evacuation zones, which stretched to the border of Ventura County. Los Angeles shut down about 10 schools, and two shelters, in Granada Hills and in Chatsworth, had filled to capacity by Friday morning. Video aired by local television stations showed flames being blown along rooftops in Porter Ranch, a neighborhood that sits about 10 miles from the fire’s origin and which Terrazas said was one of the hardest-hit areas.