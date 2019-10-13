The statement added that if Joe Biden were to be elected president, his son would “agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign-owned companies.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, said in a statement Sunday that Biden would resign from the company, BHR, an equity investment fund manager.

Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, the former vice president and a Democratic presidential candidate, intends to step down from the board of a Chinese company by the end of the month, according to a statement from his lawyer.

The role of the younger Biden in foreign companies has been a source of political grist for President Trump, who this month publicly urged Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens’ role in companies there.

In the statement, Mesires explained the role of Hunter Biden as an independent board member of Burisma, the largest independent natural gas producer in Ukraine. He earned $50,000 a month on the board of the company.

As vice president, the elder Biden pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who US representatives warned was soft on corruption and whose office oversaw investigations into the gas company’s owner. No evidence has surfaced that the vice president, who was carrying out policies of the Obama administration, was motivated by his son’s business interests.

Still, Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have used the connection to attack the elder Biden, a political opponent who is running for president as a Democrat.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump said in a recent interview with reporters.

Trump has his own troubles related to Ukraine. In July, he urged the Ukrainian president in a phone call to investigate the Bidens. The House has started an impeachment inquiry into that call and whether Trump used his role as president to influence the 2020 election.

New York Times

Pompeo accuses reporter of working for the DNC

Nancy Amons, a longtime investigative reporter at Nashville’s WSMV, had just seven minutes to interview Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while he was in town Friday to speak to a group about religious freedom. So Amons didn’t waste any time, telling the secretary she was going to ‘‘start right away with the tough stuff.’’

Then, in an exchange that has been described as ‘‘gutsy,’’ ‘‘relentless,’’ and ‘‘a master class in journalism,’’ Amons pressed Pompeo on the latest news in the Trump-Ukraine scandal. She questioned him about the resignation of one of his senior advisers and the ouster of a former US ambassador to Ukraine. She asked three times whether he met with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani while in Warsaw, and he refused to say.

Undeterred, Amons inquired about text messages showing that US diplomats believed a relationship between Trump and Ukraine’s president was contingent upon the country investigating his political rivals. That’s when Pompeo lost his cool.

‘‘You’ve got your facts wrong,’’ he told Amons, shaking his head. ‘‘It sounds like you’re working, at least in part, for the Democratic National Committee.’’

Pompeo was in Nashville to speak at a conference held by the American Association of Christian Counselors. As former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified before Congress that she was ousted as a result of pressure from Trump, the secretary of state joked to the group that it was ‘‘a heck of a day not to be in Washington.’’

While in Tennessee, Pompeo sat for interviews with local reporters, including Amons, who has worked for WSMV for more than three decades and produced investigations that have led to federal indictments and state probes. Some speculated that Pompeo was expecting easy questions when he sat down with her.

Washington Post

Louisiana governor forced into runoff with Republican

In a bid to recapture the governor’s mansion, Republicans in Louisiana mounted an aggressive challenge to Governor John Bel Edwards, and on Saturday, the party succeeded in forcing the incumbent Democrat into a runoff election against a businessman who has never held political office.

Edwards had hoped to emerge with more than 50 percent of the vote in Saturday’s jungle primary, where candidates from across the political spectrum compete against one another. But Edwards, a conservative Democrat, narrowly missed an outright victory.

Instead, Edwards, who took 46 percent of the vote Saturday, will face the businessman, Eddie Rispone, a conservative Republican who has aligned himself with President Trump and who cast himself as an outsider to politics, in a general election Nov. 16. Rispone received 27 percent of the vote.

Edwards has appeared especially vulnerable in a state that Trump won by 20 points in 2016 and where the president made a last-minute push for the Republican challengers at a rally Friday night. The Republican Governors Association had classified Louisiana as a potential “top pick-up.”

Still, Edwards, a West Point graduate and the son of a sheriff, has managed to remain palatable among a conservative electorate by underscoring his distance on many issues from the rest of his party. He has pointed to his antiabortion stance and has been vocal in defending his record on protecting gun rights.

During the campaign, he also boasted of his role in closing a $2 billion deficit he inherited from his Republican predecessor, Bobby Jindal.

In televised debates and on the campaign trail, Edwards faced off with a pair of Republicans who competed against each other as much as they did the incumbent; Rispone challenged Representative Ralph Abraham, whose congressional district covers sections of the northeastern and central parts of the state.

Abraham received just shy of 24 percent of the vote.

Rispone, who with his brother founded an industrial engineering, construction and maintenance company in Baton Rouge, aligned himself with Trump’s policies, particularly on immigration, and attacked Abraham for being, in his view, inconsistent in his support for the president.

New York Times