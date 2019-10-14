In addition to Assad, Trump’s decision to pull US forces out of the way could also help Russia and Iran, as well as the Islamic State group, as the US retreat reconfigures battlelines and alliances in the eight-year war.

Less than a week after Turkey launched an incursion into northern Syria with Trump’s assent, President Bashar Assad of Syria, considered a war criminal by the United States, has benefited handsomely, striking a deal with the Kurds to take the northern border and rapidly gaining territory without a fight.

DOHUK, Iraq — Syrian government forces streamed into the country’s northeast Monday, seizing towns where they had not stepped foot in years and filling a vacuum opened up by President Trump’s decision to abandon the United States’ Syrian Kurdish allies.

Advertisement

“For the Syrian regime and Russia, the Americans are leaving, so that is a big achievement,” said Hassan Hassan, a Syria analyst at the Center for Global Policy. “In just one day, gone. They don’t have to worry about what this presence means for the future.”

The greatest risk to US troops as they pull back comes from the Turkish-backed militia, the Free Syrian Army, which has spearheaded the Turkish offensive in many places, supported by Turkish army artillery and mortar fire and Turkish airstrikes.

US officials say these Turkish-backed militia are less disciplined than regular Turkish soldiers and, deliberately or inadvertently, have fired on retreating US troops.

Faced with a fast-unraveling situation, Trump’s policy toward the region continued to fishtail. Having essentially greenlighted the Turkish incursion a week ago, then threatening ruin to Turkey’s economy, on Monday Trump announced sanctions on Ankara, raising tariffs on steel and suspending negotiations on a $100 billion trade deal.

Trump’s decision has turned a relatively stable corner of Syria into its most dynamic battleground. As Turkey and Syrian fighters it supports push in from the north to root out the Kurdish-led militia that was allied with the United States, Assad’s forces have moved in from the south, gobbling up territory.

Advertisement

In a sign of the concern over the safety of the remaining US troops in Syria, General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke Monday with his Russian counterpart about the deteriorating security in the country’s northeast.

On Monday, without a fight, government forces seized a number of towns that had been held by the United States’ allies, including Tel Tamer, home to an Assyrian Christian community; Tabqa, which has a large hydroelectric dam on the Euphrates River; and Ein Issa, where the United States kept a contingent of forces, until recently.

Fighting continued in towns near the Turkish border to the north, pitting a number of forces against each other and terrifying civilians.

Kurdish militiamen battled Turkish troops around Ras al Ain and Tal Abyad, Syrian border towns the Turks claim to have taken. And both Turkey and the Syrian government were sending troops toward Manbij, raising the specter of new fighting there.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has said that the incursion is necessary for his country’s security and that Turkey seeks to establish a 20-mile-deep “safe zone” for hundreds of miles next to Syria’s border.

The invasion has provoked widespread international condemnation and on Monday, the foreign ministers of all 28 European Union member states agreed to stop selling arms to Turkey, an unprecedented step toward a fellow NATO member.

Advertisement

But Erdogan appeared unfazed, vowing that Turkey would press on in a speech in Azerbaijan.

“We are determined to take our operation to the end,” he said. “We will finish what we started. A hoisted flag does not come down.”

Much of the territory contested in the current fighting was wrested from the jihadis of the Islamic State by an international coalition led by the United States in partnership with a Kurdish-led militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF. As the jihadis were rolled back, the SDF seized its territory, which it sought to govern under protection from the United States.

But that partnership angered Turkey, which considers the Kurdish fighters terrorists for their links to a Kurdish guerrilla organization that has been fighting the Turkish state for decades.

No longer protected by the United States, the Kurds struck a deal with the Syrian government, a US enemy, to bring its forces north to protect the area.

A Kurdish official, Aldar Xelil, said in a statement Monday that the agreement would put Syrian government forces on two strips along the border, but not in a section where Kurdish fighters are currently battling the Turks. The government forces would defend the border against the Turks, he said, while the Kurdish-led administration would continue to oversee governance and internal security in the region.

But much about the agreement remained unclear, and the Syrian state news media made no mention of it in its coverage of Syrian troops seizing towns and being welcomed by locals chanting in support of Assad.

Advertisement

About 1,000 US troops serve on a number of bases throughout northeastern Syria, but Trump’s orders will remove the troops over the next few weeks, sending them, at least initially, to Iraq. From there, they could be repositioned to other neighboring countries such as Jordan or Lebanon, or head back to the United States, military officials said.

For now, the Pentagon plans to leave 150 Special Operations forces at a base called al-Tanf, in southern Syria.

Trump administration officials had long argued that the troops were needed to check the influence of Iran, Russia, and Assad; prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State; and give the United States leverage in eventual peace talks aimed at ending Syria’s war.

The administration has not explained how it plans to pursue these goals without troops or local allies in Syria.

Hassan, the Syria analyst, said it had become clear that Turkey and Assad had the most to gain from the US withdrawal and the reshuffling of Syria’s northeast.

Despite the international condemnation, Turkey had managed to quash the dream of Kurdish-led self-rule that had been growing for years.

“This is the end or the beginning of the end of the Kurdish project in Syria,” Hassan said.

Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers had also won big because the United States had expended tremendous resources to defeat the Islamic State, and now Assad is poised to regain the territory.

Advertisement

“It is not just that you left, but that you did all this fighting on his behalf for the last five years,” Hassan said.

The biggest losers were the Kurds, who lost their foreign backers and saw their political dreams collapse, and the region’s civilians, who were now subject to yet another era of violence and uncertainty.