Warren, who in March proposed breaking up big tech companies, began running a text ad on Facebook last Thursday to take aim at Zuckerberg.

The list of grievances is long: Companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon are too big and powerful. They’re bad for privacy, public discourse, democracy, and small business. They’re spying on us, contributing to economic inequality, and hooking us and our children on addictive, useless services. The companies, of course, object to these characterizations.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has escalated her tiff with Facebook by running an ad — on Facebook — taking aim at its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg. It’s the latest example of growing resentment of Big Tech by Republicans and Democrats alike.

‘‘Breaking news: Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election,’’ the ad reads. It then goes on to say that while this isn’t true, Zuckerberg has ‘‘given Donald Trump free rein to lie’’ on Facebook.

Warren’s ad is taking issue with Facebook’s policy of not fact-checking politicians’ speech or ads, the way it has outside parties fact-check news stories and other posts. Facebook has refused to remove a misleading video ad from President Trump’s campaign targeting Democrat Joe Biden.

Facebook responded to Warren’s move by tweeting Saturday that the Federal Communications Commission ‘‘doesn’t want broadcast companies censoring candidates’ speech. We agree it’s better to let voters — not companies — decide.’’

Census Bureau seeks state data, citizenship information

The US Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.

The two approaches come amid President Trump’s efforts to make citizenship a key aspect of federal information-gathering in the runup to the 2020 Census, despite this year’s Supreme Court ruling that a specific citizenship question can’t be included.

Civil rights advocates worry that the wider net being cast by the Trump administration for such information could chill Latino participation in the population count, which will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and guide the allocation of federal funding. The census results also will be used to redraw state and local electoral maps.

Specialists caution that inaccuracies in state motor vehicle records also make them a poor choice for tracking citizenship, if that is the bureau’s goal.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Trump signed an executive order in July requiring the Commerce Department, which oversees the Census Bureau, to collect records on citizenship from federal agencies and increase efforts ‘‘to obtain State administrative records concerning citizenship.’’

The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators said most, if not all, states recently received requests for information including citizenship status, race, birthdates, and addresses. The association has advised members to consult their privacy officers, and ‘‘each state is making their own determination how to respond,’’ spokeswoman Claire Jeffrey said in an e-mail.

Russia pounces on US missteps in Syria

These have been disastrous weeks for American foreign policy, a popular presenter on Russia’s state television told viewers on Sunday night.

The United States essentially turned its back on Ukraine amid the impeachment inquiry, TV host Dmitry Kiselyov said in his weekly show. Then, Washington abandoned the Syrian Kurds. “The Kurds themselves again picked the wrong patron,” Kiselyov said. “The United States, of course, is an unreliable partner.”

As the Middle East reels from President Trump’s erratic foreign policy, Russia is savoring a fresh chance to build its status as a resurgent world power and cast itself as a force for stability. The withdrawal of US troops from northeastern Syria, coupled with Turkey’s incursion, is allowing Russia to play the part of responsible peacemaker.

It’s too soon to tell whether Russia will be able to manage the new volatility in Syria, just as it’s not clear if the impeachment furor over Ukraine will help the Kremlin’s interests in Eastern Europe. But as Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Saudi Arabia Monday for a state visit to one of America’s most important allies, it appeared clear that Trump’s moves in recent months were helping him make the case that Moscow, not Washington, was the more dependable actor on the world stage.

Putin appears to be betting that he can boost Russia’s global standing by playing to other countries’ individual interests in a world in which the Trump administration’s moves have left many traditional US allies in dismay.

“Russia will never be friends with one country against another,” Putin said in an interview with two Arab news networks and the Kremlin-controlled channel RT Arabic that aired Sunday. “We build bilateral relations that rely on positive trends generated by our contacts; we do not build alliances against anyone.”

Trump says he’ll look into case after Fox appearance

President Trump says he’ll ‘‘be looking into’’ the case of a US financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man’s wife appeared on the ‘‘Fox & Friends’’ morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, ‘‘Something looks and sounds very wrong.’’

He says: ‘‘I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!’’

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

