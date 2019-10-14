“Re: the video played over the weekend: The @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video,” the White House spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a Twitter post Monday morning.

But, aides said, he had not seen it and planned to view it “shortly.”

WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday said President Trump “strongly condemns” a gruesome fake video that depicts him shooting members of the news media and political rivals, which was shown at his Florida resort.

Trump, who has been posting on Twitter about other topics Monday — including wishing his former press secretary good luck on his appearance Monday evening on “Dancing with the Stars” — has not mentioned or condemned the video himself.

The video was played at a conference for Trump’s supporters at Trump National Doral Miami last week. The New York Times on Sunday obtained footage of the video, which the event organizer, American Priority, said was part of a “meme exhibit.” The group said the video was not “approved, seen, or sanctioned” by the conference organizers, and it criticized The Times for focusing on the video and not on any of the other events, “including our panel conversation LITERALLY condemning political violence.”

Trump regularly lashes out at the news media and dismisses coverage critical of his policies as “fake news.”

While Trump did not address the video specifically Monday morning, he did take aim at one of his favorite political targets who was among those featured in the video — Representative Adam Schiff of California, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Schiff is one of three committee chairmen overseeing an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The video appears to be adapted from a 2014 dark comedy, “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” and portrays the inside of the “Church of Fake News.” A character with a superimposed image of Trump’s head on a body opens fire in the church. The parishioners have the faces of his critics or the logos of media organizations.

About two minutes into the video, the Trump character appears to shoot Massachusetts Representative Joseph Kennedy III.

In a statement to the Globe, Kennedy, whose grandfather Robert F. Kennedy and grand-uncle John F. Kennedy were assassinated by gunmen, said, “The video is horrific. It should be condemned by anyone that has a pulse.”

One of the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., was at the conference where he spoke Sunday about social media companies and asserted that the companies censor him and his father. His spokesman said he had not seen the video and condemned violence of any kind.

“Regardless of political party, we should all reject any and all violence in our politics, whether it’s directed towards members of the media, politicians, the family members of politicians or political activists,” the spokesman, Andrew Surabian, said Monday.

Trump’s former spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, also spoke at the conference. Sanders on Sunday said she was not aware of the video and was at the conference to speak about unity. She, too, condemned violence. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida spoke at the conference as well, and his spokeswoman said the governor had not seen the video and does not condone violence.

Midday Monday, someone identifying as Carpe Donktum, owner of “MemeWorld,” a website of pro-Trump memes, said one of the sites contributors, TheGeekzTeam, created the video. TheGeekzTeam describes itself as “a red blooded American with ZERO tolerance for the liberal agenda. Trump 2020!!!”

Carpe Donktum defended the video as “CLEARLY satirical.”

“No reasonable person would believe that this video was a call to action or an endorsement of violence towards the media,” Carpe Donktum wrote in a statement.

Among Carpe Donktum’s Twitter followers are Trump Jr.; Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and an avid supporter of the president; Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump 2020; and Dan Scavino, the White House social media director. The Twitter account was suspended Monday afternoon.

In 2017, Trump shared on Twitter a less violent fake video of himself wrestling and punching a figure whose head was replaced with the CNN logo.

As the impeachment inquiry has moved forward and House Democrats have interviewed witnesses, Trump has stepped up his public lashings of news organizations, calling the news media the “enemy of the people.”

News executives have cautioned Trump against directing violent language at journalists. In 2018, one of the president’s supporters, Cesar A. Sayoc Jr., was arrested and charged with mailing package bombs to some of the president’s Democratic critics before the midterm elections. Sayoc’s van was covered with pro-Trump and antinews media stickers.

Trump, at the time, called the mailings “terrorizing acts” and said they were “despicable and have no place in our country.” But later at a rally, the president accused the news media of trying to use Sayoc’s support of Trump “to score political points against me and the Republican Party.”

Earlier this year, Sayoc pleaded guilty to 65 felonies. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence.