Biden has been at the top of the crowded field for months but is having to answer persistent questions about his 49-year-old son, Hunter, and his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

‘‘My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,’’ Biden said. ‘‘My son made a judgment. I’m proud of the judgment he made,’’ he said before pivoting to Trump’s ‘‘corruption.’’

Former vice president Joe Biden defended his son against President Trump’s criticism at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, contending Trump is going after the son because he fears facing the former vice president who would ‘‘beat him like a drum.’’

Advertisement

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has climbed to co-front-runner, but she ducked questions again about whether middle class taxes will go up to pay for the ‘‘Medicare for All’’ health care plan she backs. She declined to answer yes or no, insisting instead that families will see overall health costs decrease as their premiums fall.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg knocked Warren for the nonanswer, saying her failure to offer a direct answer is ‘‘why people are so frustrated with politicians’’ and arguing that Medicare for All would ‘‘unnecessarily divide this country.’’

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who wrote the Medicare for All legislation that Warren has embraced, said it was ‘‘appropriate to acknowledge taxes will go up.’’ Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also piled on, saying, ‘‘At least Bernie’s being honest’’ and arguing in favor of a public option instead.

Eyes and ears were on Sanders, who was out to prove he has the stamina for hours on stage, less than two weeks after a heart attack forced him to temporarily suspend campaigning.

Many Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination have stressed a need to improve the nation’s jobs picture, but they disagree on how to do that.

At the debate, in Westerville, Ohio, Sanders defended his federal jobs guarantee, saying equalizing the economy will create the need for more teachers and doctors.

Advertisement

Businessman Andrew Yang, who backs a universal basic income, said people ‘‘do not want to work for the federal government.’’ Promoting her own plan to boost social security, Warren said her proposal would cover retirement for even those in nontraditional positions, like stay-at-home caregivers.

Several, including former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, advocated strengthening unions to keep businesses like GM from moving production to other countries.

Hosted by CNN and The New York Times, the field’s fourth round of debates came as the impeachment inquiry against Trump has grabbed most of the nation’s political attention and left the Democratic race for the White House somewhat overshadowed.

It took place on the campus of Otterbein University, just outside Columbus in Ohio, one of the nation’s toughest electoral battlegrounds, but also a state that has long helped decide presidential elections but has drifted away from Democrats in recent years.

Without providing evidence, Trump has repeatedly said that Biden’s son improperly profited from work in Ukraine and China while the elder Biden was vice president. The president also insists that Biden used his office to protect his son from allegations of wrongdoing.

Biden’s Democratic rivals have united in criticizing Trump, but the 76-year-old former vice president himself is facing pressure to provide explanations.

So is Warren, 70, who, in addition to health care, is also facing questions from opponents about if she was actually forced from her teaching job because of a pregnancy nearly a half century ago, a claim that has become a core part of her personal message.

Advertisement

Critics have pointed to past speeches and documents that suggest she left on her own. Warren is standing by her story.

The 78-year-old Sanders, meanwhile, spent most of the last two week recuperating in Vermont after doctors inserted two stents put in to clear a clogged artery. He was planning to use the debate to show he’s fully recovered before formally rejoin the race with a rally in New York on Saturday.

Buttigieg and California Senator Kamala Harris are

trying to crack the field’s top tier.

Also debating were Yang, O’Rourke, Klobuchar, Booker, former Obama housing chief Julián Castro, and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard. Making his debate debut was billionaire activist Tom Steyer.