A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit saying President Trump is illegally profiting from foreign and state government visitors at his hotel in downtown Washington.

The full US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit agreed to rehear the lawsuit, brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, that was dismissed last summer by a three-judge panel of the same court.

The brief order set oral arguments for Dec. 12, and essentially gives the novel lawsuit testing the anti-corruption emoluments provisions of the Constitution a second chance.