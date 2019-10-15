A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit saying President Trump is illegally profiting from foreign and state government visitors at his hotel in downtown Washington.
The full US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit agreed to rehear the lawsuit, brought by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia, that was dismissed last summer by a three-judge panel of the same court.
The brief order set oral arguments for Dec. 12, and essentially gives the novel lawsuit testing the anti-corruption emoluments provisions of the Constitution a second chance.
In July, a unanimous three-judge panel said the attorneys general lacked legal grounds to bring the case that says the president violates the Constitution when his business accepts payments from state and foreign governments.
That decision, from three judges nominated by Republican presidents, also halted dozens of subpoenas to federal government agencies and Trump’s private business entities.
The lawsuit is one of three major cases testing for the first time the Constitution’s ban on the country’s leaders engaging in private business relationships with foreign governments.
In the New York case, brought by Trump’s business competitors, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in September said a lower-court judge had improperly thrown out the case in late 2017.
A separate case in Washington, filed by congressional Democrats, is on hold while Trump appeals.
Washington Post