CHECK: This lacks evidence. Sanders’ plan will substantially increase the amount that the federal government spends. Estimates of its precise cost vary, but according to an estimate from the conservative Mercatus Institute, which Sanders has mentioned approvingly, federal spending would need to increase by about 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, triple what the government spends on the military. But, under Medicare for All, Americans who currently pay health insurance premiums or pay directly when they go to the doctor or pharmacy would be relieved of those costs. For most American families, that would represent a substantial savings. But that does not mean that “virtually everybody” would end up paying less overall. Sanders has suggested various possible tax increases that could pay for this expansion, including a payroll tax that would affect workers across the economic spectrum. He has not provided enough details about the mix and magnitude of taxes for economists to measure what sorts of families would be better or worse off under Medicare for All. An Urban Institute analysis of Sanders’ 2016 health care proposal, which included more tax details, found that the proposed taxes would pay for only about half of the cost of the plan.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, speaking about his “Medicare for All” plan, said “I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up. They’re going to go up significantly for the wealthy, and for virtually everybody, the tax increase they pay will be substantially less than what they were paying for premiums and out of pocket expenses.”

. . .

Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts repeatedly avoided answering a question about whether financing her plan would require middle-class tax increases, saying “I have made clear what my principles are here. And that is costs will go up for the wealthy and for big corporations, and for hardworking middle-class families, costs will go down.”

Advertisement

CHECK: Warren has indeed proposed a number of large tax increases on the wealthy and corporations, including a new wealth tax, a corporate profits tax, and an expansion of Social Security taxes up the income spectrum. But she has also earmarked close to all of the revenue raised by those taxes to pay for other domestic spending priorities, including free public college tuition and child care subsidies. A Medicare for All health care program, like the one from Sanders that Warren has co-sponsored, would require substantial additional government spending. Warren would not say who would pay tax increases necessary to fund it.

. . .

Warren, referring to Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Medicare buy-in option, called it ‘‘Medicare for all who can afford it.’’

CHECK: Warren ignored the fact that Buttigieg would provide subsidies to help people pay premiums for the plan. She was jabbing at Buttigieg’s proposal to create an optional health insurance plan based on Medicare. Individual Americans could join it, even those covered by employer plans. Buttigieg calls it ‘‘Medicare for all who want it.’’ The South Bend mayor’s plan tracks with former vice president Joe Biden’s health care proposal. Biden would also provide subsidies for those who pick his ‘‘public option.’’ Details are unclear on who would get financial assistance, and how much that would be. But Buttigieg and Biden have said they want to provide help to a broader cross section of Americans than are helped by the Affordable Care Act.

Advertisement

Job growth

Julián Castro, the former housing secretary, said three battleground states — Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania —had lost jobs under President Trump.

CHECK: This is misleading. The three states all gained jobs in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From July to August, Ohio gained about 6,400 jobs; Michigan about 3,700; and Pennsylvania about 4,700. The number of unemployed people, however, has also risen in Ohio by 2,500 and in Pennsylvania by 4,400. Overall, since Trump’s first full month in office in February 2017, Ohio has gained 120,000 jobs; Michigan 109,000, and Pennsylvania 114,000.

. . .

Warren said ‘‘The data show that we’ve had a lot of problems with losing jobs, but the principal reason has been bad trade policy. The principal reason has been a bunch of corporations, giant multinational corporations who’ve been calling the shots on trade.’’

CHECK: Economists mostly blame those job losses on automation and robots, not trade deals.

So the Massachusetts senator is off. The US economy has been adding jobs, but the nature of those jobs has changed as factory work and other occupations have become less prevalent. Trade with China has contributed to shuttered factories and the loss of roughly 2 million jobs, according to research published in 2014. But the primary culprit that accounted for 88 percent of factory job losses between 2000 and 2010 was automation, according to researchers at Ball State University. There is also a bigger threat from automation for workers outside factories. These are secretaries, bookkeepers, and a wide array of professions. Automation can displace these workers and put downward pressure on their wages, forcing them to find other jobs.

Advertisement

The Mueller investigation

Warren said, ‘‘Mueller had shown to a fare-thee-well that this president obstructed justice.’’

CHECK: That’s not exactly what special counsel Robert Mueller showed. It’s true that prosecutors examined more than 10 episodes for evidence of obstruction of justice, and that they did illustrate efforts by President Trump to stymie the Russia investigation or take control of it. But ultimately, Mueller did not reach a conclusion as to whether the president obstructed justice or broke any other law. Citing Justice Department policy against the indictment of a sitting president, he said that since he could not bring charges against Trump, it was unfair to accuse him of a crime. There was no definitive finding that he obstructed justice.

Gun violence

Senator Kamala Harris said, ‘‘Five million assault weapons are on the streets of America today.’’

CHECK: The California senator’s statistic on the number of AR- and AK-style firearms is not accurate. Even the gun industry estimates there are now 16 million ‘‘assault weapons’’ in circulation in the United States today.