“It’s a very long debate,” said Alex Conant, a political strategist who prepared Senator Marco Rubio of Florida for his primary debates in 2016. “You have to think about things like: ‘When do you go to the bathroom, and how many men can fit into the men’s room at once?’ ”

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — There are many challenges involved in televising a presidential debate featuring a historic number of candidates. Keep track of speaking time. Calibrate the camera shots.

Four years ago, an 11-candidate matchup in California featuring Rubio and his Republican rivals seemed to mark the high point of jam-packed debate stages. But on Tuesday, no fewer than a dozen Democrats gathered in Ohio for the CNN/New York Times debate — a three-hour brawl that posed unique challenges for the production team and moderators.

Advertisement

“That’s a logistical nightmare,” said Mark Lukasiewicz, who produced 10 debates and candidate forums between 2004 and 2016 for NBC News. “All kinds of things can trip you up.”

Now retired from the network game — and dean of the communication school at Hofstra University — Lukasiewicz did not sound particularly nostalgic as he ticked off the potential pitfalls that haunt TV producers.

“Twelve candidate walk-throughs, 12 separate arrivals, 12 green rooms, 12 individual routes to the bathroom, 12 sets of family VIPs that have to be taken care of,” he said. Even herding the candidates onstage can become a struggle.

“It’s like in horse racing, when they lead all the thoroughbreds to the starting gates, and they have to appear in just the right order and stay still before the bell rings and off they go,” Lukasiewicz said.

He recalled a painful moment at a 2016 debate when Ben Carson, then a Republican candidate (and now the secretary of housing and urban development), missed his entrance cue and dawdled for more than a minute.

Advertisement

Little else from that event, broadcast by ABC News in February 2016, has persisted in the public imagination like Carson’s gaffe — a phenomenon that veteran debate producers know well.

“If it all goes well, no one notices,” said Cherie Grzech, the vice president of Fox News’ Washington bureau who has overseen five debates for the network. “And if you have issues, everybody notices.”

NBC News received warm reviews for its handling of the first Democratic debates in Miami in June. But a microphone mishap that temporarily suspended the event made headlines and prompted a mocking tweet from President Trump.

Given the president’s fixation on CNN, there was some probability he tuned in on Tuesday. Hours before the broadcast, Trump tweeted falsely that the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, “will be resigning momentarily.” (In fact, Zucker was on the job in Ohio overseeing debate preparations.)

In an interview, Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief, said he was not sweating the unprecedented number of candidates in the debate.

“We’ve had 11 before, and now we have 12,” Feist said between rehearsals at Otterbein University, in the cavernous gymnasium that has been converted into a one-night-only soundstage with seating for 1,500 people. “It doesn’t really change our approach.”

To accommodate the jumbo-sized event, a small army of CNN crew members installed 550 lights, 50 speakers, and at least 16 cameras inside the Clements Recreation Center, a building typically used as a campus fitness center. The candidates were set to stand at a dozen slender, identical lecterns installed in front of a glowing, 70-foot-long wall of LED lights.

Advertisement

Not all of the preparation could be seen onstage.

Candidates can be prickly about their personal space, particularly at a high-stakes event with the potential to either elevate or diminish their campaigns. In 2015, rival campaigns squabbled over the amenities of their backstage facilities at a CNBC-sponsored debate in Boulder, Colo. One adviser to Senator Rand Paul claimed that Rubio’s quarters featured cushier seats.

To avoid similar problems, Feist said that CNN had arranged for RV trailers — of equal, and ample, size — for candidates and their entourages on Tuesday before the broadcast.

Nature being what it is, the dozen Democrats in Ohio may need to take advantage of the evening’s three scheduled commercial breaks to use the restrooms. In 2015, Hillary Clinton had 1 minute 45 seconds for her bathroom break at a debate in New Hampshire. Because the men’s room was significantly closer to the stage, Clinton was delayed, but ABC News resumed the broadcast anyway, questioning her male opponents as her podium stood empty.

CNN says there will be no such problems Tuesday. “We made sure that the restrooms are in close proximity to the stage,” Feist said.