In a complaint filed Monday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board accused the former chairman and chief executive of Wynn Resorts of violating state regulations and said he was ‘‘unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole.’’ The complaint alleged said the public backlash stemming from the harassment allegations damaged public confidence and trust in one of the state’s most important sectors.

Nevada gaming regulators are moving to ban Steve Wynn, the casino mogul and father of the modern Las Vegas Strip who’s been accused of sexually harassing several of his employees.

The board asked state regulators to revoke Wynn’s gaming license and fine him for failing to appear at an investigatory hearing.

The loss of his gaming license would be the latest chapter in the magnate’s drawn-out fall from grace since the Wall Street Journal reported in January 2018 that Wynn had pressured female employees for sex and used his wealth and power to create a culture of complicity at his casinos.

Although he denied all accusations against him, the force behind such iconic resorts such as the Mirage and Treasure Island resigned as Wynn Resorts’ CEO in February 2018 and later sold his stake in the company. He stepped down as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee and saw business deals collapse. His alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, revoked his honorary degree and stripped his name from a campus plaza and scholarship.

Nevada gaming regulators hit Wynn Resorts with a record $20 million fine in February for failing to investigate the allegations. In the settlement, the company acknowledged that executives had been aware of the accusations against Wynn, including multiple instances which ended in multimillion-dollar payouts for the company. One involved a manicurist who said Wynn had raped her and gotten her pregnant. She was paid a $7.5 million settlement in 2007, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In its own seven-month investigation into Wynn’s conduct, the Nevada Gaming Control Board uncovered multiple instances of female employees who were subjected to unwanted sexual contact by Wynn, the board said in the complaint.

‘‘The evidence from the investigation demonstrates a pattern of Mr. Wynn recklessly engaging in sexual conduct with subordinate employees, which even if it was consensual as maintained by Mr. Wynn, is oblivious to the significant power imbalance between the CEO of a major gaming company and subordinate employees dependent on Mr. Wynn’s approval for continued employment,’’ the complaint reads.

The son of a debt-laden bingo parlor operator, Wynn took over his father’s business shortly after graduating college and began investing in casinos. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, Wynn helped architect a new era of Las Vegas glitz through luxury casinos such as the Bellagio, reestablishing the city as a destination for the ultrawealthy.

‘‘Steve Wynn is an industry giant,’’ Boone Wayson, nonexecutive director of the board, said in the statement announcing Wynn’s resignation. ‘‘He is a philanthropist and a beloved leader and visionary. He played the pivotal role in transforming Las Vegas into the entertainment destination it is today.’’

Wynn co-founded Wynn Resorts — a key player in Nevada’s $67.6 billion gaming industry — in 2002 with his former wife. The company operates six properties in the United States and China and brought in more than $6.7 billion in revenue last year. Its shares were up more than 2.2 percent Tuesday, to nearly $115 a share.