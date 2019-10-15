BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police say a popped balloon was what prompted erroneous reports of an active shooter at a Florida mall, triggering an evacuation of shoppers and massive police response.

The Boca Raton Police Department said in a statement Tuesday that surveillance video shows a janitor popped the balloon in the food court of the Town Center mall on Sunday after it got tangled in his pushcart. Investigators say a popped balloon was recovered at the site.