The Supreme Court argument, which lasted 80 minutes instead of the usual hour, concerned a question of constitutional law: whether members of a government board created by Congress in 2016 to clean up the financial mess had been properly appointed. The court’s answer to that question could undo years of work on restructuring the commonwealth’s debts and help resolve deep questions about its place in the federal system.

The crisis got worse after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the island’s infrastructure in 2017, with the commonwealth estimating that recovery costs will exceed $139 billion.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed prepared Tuesday to reject a constitutional challenge to the federal response to the worst debt crisis in Puerto Rican history, one that threatened basic services like schools and hospitals, some $50 billion in public pension obligations, and more than $70 billion in debts to bondholders.

Advertisement

The 2016 law at issue in the case — the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, or PROMESA — created an independent entity to restructure the commonwealth’s debt, the Financial Oversight and Management Board. Since then, the board has tried to resolve about 165,000 claims from creditors, not always to their satisfaction.

Aurelius Investment, a hedge fund that had bought distressed bonds, and a labor union representing employees of an electric utility objected to the board’s actions, arguing that its members had been appointed without following the procedures set out in the Constitution, which requires Senate confirmation of “officers of the United States.”

The 2016 law took a different approach, allowing the president to appoint one of the board’s seven voting members as he saw fit and to choose six more from lists compiled by congressional leaders. If the president followed those procedures, as President Barack Obama did, no Senate confirmation was said to be required.

Advertisement

Theodore Olson, a lawyer for the hedge fund, said that violated the Constitution. “My client,” he said, “is being subjected to a process that is governed by officials that were appointed in violation of the separation of powers.”

Justice Samuel Alito said that vindicating the appointment process in the Constitution might not be the hedge fund’s only goal.

“Mr. Olson,” the justice asked, “are you and your client here just to defend the integrity of the Constitution, or would one be excessively cynical to think that something else is involved here involving money?”