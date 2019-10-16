Officials of the union’s GM locals will gather Thursday in Detroit, and if they accept the tentative agreement, they could vote to end the strike immediately. They could also continue the walkout until the deal is ratified by a majority of the 49,000 UAW members employed by GM.

Details were not released, although the union, the United Automobile Workers, said it had “achieved major wins.” After the union’s announcement of the tentative accord, GM put out a two-sentence announcement of confirmation.

General Motors and the autoworkers’ union said Wednesday that they had reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract that could end the monthlong strike that has idled GM plants across the Midwest and the South.

GM’s shares rose about 2 percent after the announcement.

The walkout has cost the union, its members, and GM itself hundreds of millions of dollars in lost dues, wages, and revenue, as well as idling truckers and suppliers that serve the automaker.

The tentative agreement, if it becomes final, would solve the most immediate challenge facing GM’s chief executive, Mary T. Barra, and should provide certainty in calculating labor costs over the next four years. But she must contend with issues on other fronts, including a sales slowdown in the United States and China, and the need for big investments in electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

The stakes were also high for the union. It faced discontent in its ranks over what members saw as a failure to win a fair share of the gains GM has made since its bankruptcy a decade ago.

The union was hoping to improve wages and benefits for temporary workers and more recent hires, who are on a pay scale that does not reach the top UAW wage of $31 an hour. It pointed to GM’s record profits in North America and more than $10 billion in stock buybacks since 2015.

GM entered the talks hoping to reduce its health care costs and limit increases in wages and benefits. It offered to invest $7 billion in US factories, including a proposed battery plant, built with a partner, that would hire union workers under a separate contract. It proposed to locate that plant near Lordstown, Ohio, where a GM factory assembling the Chevrolet Cruze ceased production this year.