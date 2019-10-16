Trump issued the order after the Supreme Court blocked his administration’s efforts to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The bureau has expanded its request for state records in response to Trump’s order, officials said in a statement Tuesday.

ORLANDO — The US Census Bureau is acknowledging that its nationwide request for state driver’s license records is the result of President Trump’s order to gather records that can better determine the numbers of citizens and noncitizens across the United States.

The agency made the acknowledgement after the Associated Press reported Monday on the requests.

States already share records on food assistance and other programs to help the bureau track traditionally undercounted populations and pinpoint vacant houses.

But civil rights advocates worry that the wider net being cast by the Trump administration for citizenship information could chill Latino participation in the population count, which will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and guide the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding.

The results of the census also will be used to redraw state and local electoral maps.

Experts caution that inaccuracies in state motor vehicle records also make them a poor choice for tracking citizenship.

The bureau said the records it receives are stripped of identifiable information and used for statistical purposes only.

‘‘Recently, the Census Bureau expanded this request to the states to include driver’s license administrative records surrounding the executive order on increasing the use of administrative records for the 2020 Census,’’ the bureau statement said.

