For the first time in seven years, teachers in the third-largest US school district are expected to go on strike Thursday after contract negotiations between Chicago city officials and the Chicago Teacher’s Union hit a stalemate Tuesday night.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday morning that classes at Chicago public schools will be canceled Thursday in anticipation of the strike.

Along with familiar issues such as contract length, benefits, and class sizes, one of the core demands of the teachers union is not explicitly about their work environment, but rather community justice: access to affordable housing.