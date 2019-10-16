For the first time in seven years, teachers in the third-largest US school district are expected to go on strike Thursday after contract negotiations between Chicago city officials and the Chicago Teacher’s Union hit a stalemate Tuesday night.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday morning that classes at Chicago public schools will be canceled Thursday in anticipation of the strike.
Along with familiar issues such as contract length, benefits, and class sizes, one of the core demands of the teachers union is not explicitly about their work environment, but rather community justice: access to affordable housing.
This contract negotiation marks the first time the union has expressly called on the city to address systemic housing equity. It’s part of a growing movement focused more broadly on issues affecting the community for what’s often called ‘‘bargaining for the common good.’’
Housing is especially critical in Chicago, where a mix of historic segregation and disinvestment in nonwhite communities has hit black residents hard.