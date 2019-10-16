He had been charged, in a federal indictment unsealed last week, with participating in a conspiracy to conceal the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions that came from overseas donors.

Correia, 44, surrendered to FBI agents at 10:30 a.m. at Kennedy International Airport, after he returned from a foreign country, officials said.

David Correia, who was charged last week in a campaign finance scheme along with two longtime associates of President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was arrested Wednesday, officials said.

Two of the other defendants in the case, Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, have aided Trump’s efforts to gather damaging information in Ukraine about his political opponents. They were also arrested last week at an airport, with one-way tickets to Frankfurt.

The indictment, filed in the Southern District of New York, revealed new information about the attempt to pressure Ukraine, which is the focus of the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats opened last month.

Trump has continued to defend the effort and has tried to discredit the impeachment inquiry. But the indictment and criminal case signaled growing legal exposure for those connected to the foreign policy push that Giuliani conducted in Trump’s interest.

The indictment directly connected Parnas and Fruman, two of Giuliani’s associates, to an attempt to recall the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who became a focus of criticism from many of Trump’s allies.

Federal prosecutors are also investigating whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings with Ukraine, according to people familiar with the inquiry. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing but has acknowledged that he and associates worked with Ukrainian officials to gather potentially damaging information about Yovanovitch and other Trump targets.

Parnas and Fruman donated money and pledged to raise additional funds in 2018 — some violating legal limits — for a congressman who was then enlisted in the campaign to oust Yovanovitch, court documents showed.

Campaign finance filings identify the congressman as Pete Sessions, a former representative and Texas Republican. In 2018, Sessions wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying that Yovanovitch should be fired for privately expressing disdain for Trump’s administration.

Correia was not directly linked to the part of the case involving Sessions, but federal prosecutors connected him to larger efforts by Parnas and Fruman to skirt bans on foreign donations to elections.