The parents of Matthew Shepard, the gay college student murdered in 1998, assailed Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday for what they called hypocrisy on LGBT rights during a Justice Department ceremony commemorating a hate-crimes law named after their son.

The ceremony, held in the department’s Great Hall, marked the 10th anniversary of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which was signed by President Barack Obama in October 2009. The act expanded the 1969 federal hate-crime law to include crimes based on a victim’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability.

Judy and Dennis Shepard, unable to attend due to a prior commitment, prepared a statement that was read at the ceremony by Cynthia Deitle, a former FBI agent who is now programs and operations director for the Denver-based Matthew Shepard Foundation.