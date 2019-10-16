But officials on Wednesday characterized Brennan’s departure as a normal retirement and said she would assist in the search for a replacement.

Trump had told aides repeatedly earlier this year that he would like to remove Brennan from her post, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

WASHINGTON — US Postmaster General Megan Brennan plans to retire in January, officials said Wednesday, following months of complaints from President Trump that the Postal Service was losing too much money and should be charging retail giant Amazon more for package delivery.

Brennan, a former letter carrier who is the first woman to head the postal agency, had resisted Trump’s push to double the rates charged to Amazon and other firms to ship packages — a move that could cost the companies and post office customers billions of dollars.

Trump has repeatedly rained invective on Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, and on his separate ownership of The Washington Post, which Trump regularly accuses of reporting ‘‘fake news.’’

Brennan had explained to the president in multiple conversations that he cannot undo Amazon’s contracts without a regulatory commission review, and had also argued that the relationship benefits both Amazon and the Postal Service.

In a statement released by the Postal Service, Brennan thanked the men and women with whom she had worked. ‘‘I have had the privilege to work with you over the course of my 33-year career,’’ she said. ‘‘You embody the spirit of public service, you earn the trust of the American people every day, and you continually reinforce my reverence for this institution and my abiding belief in our mission.’’

Brennan added: ‘‘When I was appointed Postmaster General, I made a commitment to the Board of Governors that I would serve for five years and it has been my absolute honor to do so.’’

The Senate recently confirmed three new members to the Postal Service Board of Governors, which elects the postmaster general and now has a quorum dominated by Trump appointees. That would have given the administration enough new members on the Postal Service’s oversight board to enable Brennan’s ouster, at least in theory, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

The board has 11 members, nine of whom are appointed by the president, as well as the postmaster general and her deputy. The nine-member board elects the postmaster general. There are still four vacancies, but with five governors, the board now has a quorum for the first time since 2014. And now Trump has installed three of his picks — a majority — on the board.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, the White House rejected the notion that Trump’s nomination of three new members to the Postal Service board was in any way tied to the president’s desire to replace Brennan or that Trump hoped to see Brennan removed because she had been too soft on Amazon.

After months of attacks on Amazon and its shipping charges early in his term, Trump commissioned the Treasury Department to lead a task force on the Postal Service’s financial troubles. A December 2018 report from the task force concluded that the Postal Service ‘‘is on an unsustainable financial path’’ and is ‘‘forecast to lose tens of billions of dollars over the next decade.’’

The Postal Service reported a net loss of $3.9 billion for fiscal 2018 — an increase of $1.2 billion in net losses compared with 2017, even as the agency increased its operating revenue by $1 billion.